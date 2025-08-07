3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Thursday 8/7/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Even with Paul Skenes' pitch count back on the rise, I still think the market's a little ambitious tonight.

Skenes' pitch count had been down entering the All-Star break as he had gone 90 or fewer pitches in 4 straight starts (and under 80 in 3 of those). After throwing 86 pitches in his first start of the second half, he has gone 99 and 94 the past 2 outings. As a result, I have Skenes projected for 95 pitches tonight.

Even with that, his strikeout projection still settles in at just 7.14. Part of that is the matchup as the Cincinnati Reds' active roster has just a 20.7% strikeout rate against righties. But it's also just a high number here that's tough to equal without perfect circumstances.

Skenes can make this look very stupid as he goes over 7.5 pretty regularly. But with how things set up overall, I do think the under is the right play.

On the other side of this game, you have Brady Singer coming off a 10-strikeout start and looking much better than he did early in his Reds tenure. I think he can keep it rolling tonight.

In that game, Singer threw his slider 44.3% of the time. He has been doing that for a while now after having the usage on that pitch down earlier in the year. It was just 33.9% across his first 10 starts but is up to 39.3% since. In those 12 starts with the slider cooking, Singer's strikeout rate is up to 23.9%.

The Pittsburgh Pirates can give that an extra boost. They've got a 23.7% strikeout rate against righties, and they don't hit for much power, which can keep Singer in the game longer. Thus, I've got Singer projected at 6.23 strikeouts, enough for me to show value in the over.

Eury Perez's first 10 starts off the IL have been sick with a 2.70 ERA, aided by six shutout innings last time out. It's fun to have him back in our lives.

I just can't quite get to a number this high as he faces the Atlanta Braves.

Some of that comes down to pitch count. Because Perez is young and coming off an injury while the Miami Marlins aren't really in the playoff race, they've kept him in check. His max pitch count is 93, and he has gone over 90 just twice. I have him projected at 90 here.

The Braves are also a tough matchup. Not only is their strikeout rate a smidge better than average, but they also draw walks and have long, drawn-out plate appearances. That's an issue for Perez, who has averaged 4.34 pitches per plate appearance this year. The league average is closer to 3.89.

This leads to a strikeout projection of 5.25 for me on Perez. Given the potential for the Braves to jack up his pitch count on a short leash, I trust that enough to take the under.

