Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 8

Odds updated as of 5:20 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (54-61) vs. Colorado Rockies (30-84)

Date: Friday, August 8, 2025

Friday, August 8, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and COLR

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline



Moneyline: ARI: (-225) | COL: (+188)

ARI: (-225) | COL: (+188) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (-110) | COL: +1.5 (-110)

ARI: -1.5 (-110) | COL: +1.5 (-110) Total: 9 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 8-12, 5.48 ERA vs Austin Gomber (Rockies) - 0-5, 6.18 ERA

The Diamondbacks will call on Zac Gallen (8-12) versus the Rockies and Austin Gomber (0-5). Gallen and his team are 9-14-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gallen's team has been victorious in 38.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-8. The Rockies have a 2-7-0 record against the spread in Gomber's starts. The Rockies are 2-7 in Gomber's nine starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction & Pick



Prediction: Diamondbacks win (68.5%)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Diamondbacks, Colorado is the underdog at +188, and Arizona is -225 playing at home.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Spread

The Diamondbacks are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (-110 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is -110 to cover.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Over/Under

The Diamondbacks-Rockies game on Aug. 8 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -108 and the under at -112.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have won in 33, or 50%, of the 66 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Arizona has a record of 2-3 when favored by -225 or more this year.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 55 of their 111 opportunities.

In 111 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 51-60-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline 107 total times this season. They've gone 27-80 in those games.

Colorado has a record of 9-47 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +188 or longer (16.1%).

The Rockies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 48 times this season for a 48-59-4 record against the over/under.

The Rockies are 44-67-0 ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has an OPS of .802, fueled by an OBP of .378 and a team-best slugging percentage of .424 this season. He has a .278 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 35th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.

Perdomo will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles and five walks.

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona with 97 hits. He is batting .247 this season and has 57 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .546 with an on-base percentage of .323.

His batting average ranks 107th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 90th, and his slugging percentage eighth.

Ketel Marte leads Arizona with an OBP of .387 this season while batting .284 with 48 walks and 58 runs scored.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .246 with a .293 OBP and 56 RBI for Arizona this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has racked up a slugging percentage of .531 and has 106 hits, both team-high figures for the Rockies. He's batting .281 and with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 27th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Goodman hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with three home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Jordan Beck's .343 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .279 while slugging .469.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 31st in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Mickey Moniak is batting .267 with 13 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 18 walks.

Tyler Freeman is batting .302 with 17 doubles, a triple, a home run and 25 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Head to Head

6/22/2025: 4-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

4-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/21/2025: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/20/2025: 14-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

14-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/18/2025: 1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 5/17/2025: 14-12 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

14-12 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 5/16/2025: 8-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

8-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310) 9/18/2024: 9-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

9-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/17/2024: 8-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/16/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/14/2024: 11-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

