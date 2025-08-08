Padres vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 8

Odds updated as of 5:19 a.m.

The San Diego Padres are among the MLB squads in action on Friday, versus the Boston Red Sox.

Padres vs Red Sox Game Info

San Diego Padres (64-51) vs. Boston Red Sox (64-52)

Date: Friday, August 8, 2025

Friday, August 8, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and NESN

Padres vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-188) | BOS: (+158)

SD: (-188) | BOS: (+158) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+108) | BOS: +1.5 (-130)

SD: -1.5 (+108) | BOS: +1.5 (-130) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Padres vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta (Padres) - 11-3, 2.73 ERA vs Walker Buehler (Red Sox) - 6-6, 5.74 ERA

The Padres will look to Nick Pivetta (11-3) versus the Red Sox and Walker Buehler (6-6). Pivetta and his team have a record of 13-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Pivetta's team has a record of 8-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Red Sox have an 11-8-0 ATS record in Buehler's 19 starts that had a set spread. The Red Sox are 3-5 in Buehler's eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (63%)

Padres vs Red Sox Moneyline

Boston is the underdog, +158 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -188 favorite at home.

Padres vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are at the Padres, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Red Sox are +108 to cover the spread, and the Padres are -130.

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Padres-Red Sox contest on Aug. 8, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.

Padres vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Padres have come away with 36 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season San Diego has been victorious seven times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -188 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over in 47 of their 113 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres have an against the spread record of 62-51-0 in 113 games with a line this season.

The Red Sox have won 19 of the 40 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (47.5%).

Boston is 1-3 (winning just 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +158 or longer.

In the 115 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Red Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-56-5).

The Red Sox have put together a 65-50-0 record against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.500) and total hits (133) this season. He's batting .300 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is ninth in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting .261 with 19 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 65 walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 71st, his on-base percentage 23rd, and his slugging percentage 75th.

Luis Arraez has 129 hits this season and has a slash line of .291/.326/.396.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .271 with a .340 OBP and 40 RBI for San Diego this season.

Bogaerts brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has a .329 on-base percentage and a .463 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Red Sox. He's batting .264.

He ranks 66th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Duran heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .264 with 23 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 66th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

Trevor Story is batting .261 with 19 doubles, 18 home runs and 23 walks.

Wilyer Abreu's 80 hits lead his team.

