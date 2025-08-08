Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 8

Odds updated as of 5:19 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB action on Friday.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (66-49) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (68-48)

Date: Friday, August 8, 2025

Friday, August 8, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and SNET

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-142) | TOR: (+120)

LAD: (-142) | TOR: (+120) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+138) | TOR: +1.5 (-166)

LAD: -1.5 (+138) | TOR: +1.5 (-166) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers) - 5-2, 3.29 ERA vs Max Scherzer (Blue Jays) - 2-1, 4.39 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (5-2) to the mound, while Max Scherzer (2-1) will get the nod for the Blue Jays. When Kershaw starts, his team is 5-8-0 against the spread this season. Kershaw's team has a record of 7-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Blue Jays have a 4-4-0 record against the spread in Scherzer's starts. The Blue Jays have a 1-2 record in Scherzer's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (54.9%)

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Blue Jays, Los Angeles is the favorite at -142, and Toronto is +120 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Blue Jays are -166 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +138.

Dodgers versus Blue Jays on Aug. 8 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 98 games this year and have walked away with the win 58 times (59.2%) in those games.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 49 times in 80 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 56 of 113 chances this season.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 47-66-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Jays are 36-26 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 58.1% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Toronto has a 6-6 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Blue Jays have played in 115 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-47-5).

The Blue Jays have covered 60.9% of their games this season, going 70-45-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 122 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .606, both of which lead Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .276 batting average and an on-base percentage of .381.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 40th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Ohtani will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .308 with three doubles, a home run, eight walks and four RBIs.

Mookie Betts is hitting .236 with 17 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 43 walks, while slugging .363 with an on-base percentage of .307.

He ranks 124th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 146th in slugging in MLB.

Betts has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Freddie Freeman is batting .310 with a .492 slugging percentage and 63 RBI this year.

Andy Pages has been key for Los Angeles with 115 hits, an OBP of .316 plus a slugging percentage of .463.

Pages brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a has .398 on-base percentage to pace the Blue Jays. He's batting .296 while slugging .481.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 12th, his on-base percentage is third, and he is 28th in slugging.

Guerrero hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Bo Bichette's .475 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .301 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks eighth in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Ernie Clement has 23 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 21 walks while batting .288.

Addison Barger is hitting .265 with 25 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 23 walks.

