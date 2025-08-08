Twins vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 8

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Minnesota Twins will face the Kansas City Royals in MLB action on Friday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup.

Twins vs Royals Game Info

Minnesota Twins (54-60) vs. Kansas City Royals (57-58)

Date: Friday, August 8, 2025

Friday, August 8, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and FDSKC

Twins vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-134) | KC: (+114)

MIN: (-134) | KC: (+114) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+162) | KC: +1.5 (-196)

MIN: -1.5 (+162) | KC: +1.5 (-196) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Twins vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 10-5, 2.83 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 8-5, 3.06 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (10-5) to the mound, while Seth Lugo (8-5) will take the ball for the Royals. Ryan and his team have a record of 10-11-0 against the spread when he starts. When Ryan starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 9-8. When Lugo starts, the Royals are 10-11-0 against the spread. The Royals have an 8-6 record in Lugo's 14 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Twins vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (56%)

Twins vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Royals, Minnesota is the favorite at -134, and Kansas City is +114 playing on the road.

Twins vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at the Twins, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Royals are +162 to cover the spread, and the Twins are -196.

Twins vs Royals Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Twins-Royals on Aug. 8, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Royals Betting Trends

The Twins have come away with 35 wins in the 68 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Minnesota has been victorious 20 times in 35 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 48 of 110 chances this season.

The Twins have an against the spread mark of 56-54-0 in 110 games with a line this season.

The Royals have won 33 of the 70 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (47.1%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, Kansas City has an 18-19 record (winning 48.6% of its games).

The Royals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 48 times this season for a 48-63-2 record against the over/under.

The Royals have collected a 58-55-0 record ATS this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Trevor Larnach leads Minnesota with a slugging percentage of .416, fueled by 31 extra-base hits. He has a .249 batting average and an on-base percentage of .322.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 100th, his on-base percentage ranks 92nd, and he is 91st in slugging.

Larnach has recorded a base hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Ryan Jeffers is hitting .260 with 22 doubles, eight home runs and 34 walks, while slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Jeffers has picked up a hit in nine straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .275 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs.

Brooks Lee has 81 hits this season and has a slash line of .245/.288/.376.

Matt Wallner has 15 home runs, 26 RBI and a batting average of .214 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has 129 hits with a .494 slugging percentage, both team-best stats for the Royals. He's batting .287 and with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 21st in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Witt hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, a triple, three walks and an RBI.

Maikel Garcia's .356 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .298 while slugging .469.

His batting average ranks 10th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 41st in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .260 with 18 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 36 walks.

Salvador Perez is batting .252 with 28 doubles, 20 home runs and 19 walks.

Twins vs Royals Head to Head

5/25/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/24/2025: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/23/2025: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/10/2025: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/9/2025: 4-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/8/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/7/2025: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/8/2024: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/7/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/6/2024: 5-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!