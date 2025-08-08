Mariners vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 8

Odds updated as of 5:19 a.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Seattle Mariners playing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Mariners vs Rays Game Info

Seattle Mariners (63-53) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (57-59)

Date: Friday, August 8, 2025

Friday, August 8, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and FDSSUN

Mariners vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-132) | TB: (+112)

SEA: (-132) | TB: (+112) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+152) | TB: +1.5 (-184)

SEA: -1.5 (+152) | TB: +1.5 (-184) Total: 7 -- Over: (-132) | Under: (+108)

Mariners vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 8-6, 3.22 ERA vs Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 9-5, 2.81 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Luis Castillo (8-6) to the mound, while Drew Rasmussen (9-5) will answer the bell for the Rays. Castillo and his team are 10-13-0 ATS this season when he starts. Castillo's team has won 55.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-8). When Rasmussen starts, the Rays have gone 11-8-0 against the spread. The Rays have a 4-3 record in Rasmussen's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (51.2%)

Mariners vs Rays Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the underdog, +112 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -132 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Rays Spread

The Mariners are hosting the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mariners are +152 to cover the runline, with the Rays being -184.

Mariners vs Rays Over/Under

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Mariners-Rays game on Aug. 8, with the over available at -132 and the under at +108.

Mariners vs Rays Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 77 games this season and have come away with the win 43 times (55.8%) in those contests.

Seattle has a record of 30-20 when favored by -132 or more this year.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 59 of 113 chances this season.

The Mariners are 49-64-0 against the spread in their 113 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have won 22 of the 53 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (41.5%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Tampa Bay has a 14-13 record (winning 51.9% of its games).

The Rays have played in 112 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-63-6).

The Rays have a 49-63-0 record ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (105) this season while batting .248 with 58 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .356 and a slugging percentage of .583.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, he is 105th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Josh Naylor has 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 41 walks. He's batting .289 and slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .239 with a .554 slugging percentage and 90 RBI this year.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .438, fueled by 43 extra-base hits.

Rodriguez has safely hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has a team-high .466 slugging percentage. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .340.

He is 31st in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Junior Caminero's 109 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .253 while slugging .509 with an on-base percentage of .293.

He is 94th in batting average, 145th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Brandon Lowe has 12 doubles, 20 home runs and 26 walks while batting .274.

Chandler Simpson is hitting .293 with nine doubles, a triple and 13 walks.

