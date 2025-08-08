Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 8

Odds updated as of 5:19 a.m.

The Chicago Cubs will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB action on Friday.

Cubs vs Cardinals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (66-48) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (58-58)

Date: Friday, August 8, 2025

Friday, August 8, 2025 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: MLB Network, FDSMW, and MARQ

Cubs vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-156) | STL: (+132)

CHC: (-156) | STL: (+132) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+105) | STL: +1.5 (-126)

CHC: -1.5 (+105) | STL: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cubs vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 11-4, 2.34 ERA vs Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 3-2, 5.08 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Matthew Boyd (11-4) to the mound, while Michael McGreevy (3-2) will take the ball for the Cardinals. Boyd's team is 9-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Boyd's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-5). The Cardinals have a 4-2-0 record against the spread in McGreevy's starts. The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of McGreevy's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (54.2%)

Cubs vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Cubs vs Cardinals moneyline has Chicago as a -156 favorite, while St. Louis is a +132 underdog at home.

Cubs vs Cardinals Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Cardinals. The Cubs are +105 to cover, and the Cardinals are -126.

Cubs vs Cardinals Over/Under

Cubs versus Cardinals, on Aug. 8, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in 50, or 66.7%, of the 75 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Chicago has come away with a win 25 times in 36 chances when named as a favorite of at least -156 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 55 of their 111 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 111 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 53-58-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals are 30-30 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

St. Louis has gone 7-12 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer (36.8%).

The Cardinals have played in 113 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-51-5).

The Cardinals have covered 52.2% of their games this season, going 59-54-0 against the spread.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago with an OBP of .384 this season while batting .271 with 75 walks and 75 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .474.

He is 51st in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 115 hits, which is best among Chicago batters this season. He's batting .264 with 62 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .539 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Among all qualified batters, he is 66th in batting average, 134th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Seiya Suzuki has 107 hits this season and has a slash line of .251/.318/.513.

Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .720, fueled by an OBP of .340 and a team-best slugging percentage of .380 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has put up a team-high OBP (.351) and slugging percentage (.405). He's batting .280.

He ranks 29th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 100th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Alec Burleson is hitting .279 with 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 31st in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

Willson Contreras has totaled 103 hits, a team-high for the Cardinals.

Masyn Winn has 24 doubles, eight home runs and 29 walks while batting .270.

Cubs vs Cardinals Head to Head

7/5/2025: 8-6 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-6 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/4/2025: 11-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

11-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/26/2025: 3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/25/2025: 8-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/24/2025: 8-7 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-7 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/23/2025: 8-2 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-2 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/4/2024: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/3/2024: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/2/2024: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/1/2024: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

