3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Thursday 7/3/25

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Despite his flaws, Bryce Elder has occasional strikeout upside, and he's at home in a plus matchup. I think we can flirt with the alt markets as a result.

For the full season, Elder's strikeout rate is just 19.0%. That ain't gonna cut it when you let up as much hard contact as he does.

His slider is actually decent, though, and he seems to realize that. He has thrown it 45% of the time in consecutive starts, his second and third highest usages of the season.

Granted, he got torpedoed in one of those, but this is the approach we should want out of Elder if we're sniffing for strikeouts. In seven starts with more sliders, his strikeout rate is 21.6%.

The Los Angeles Angels' active roster has the second highest strikeout rate in the league against righties. It's a quality spot for Elder, so despite his flaws, I'm willing to hope he hits the high end of his range of outcomes.

I think Jose Soriano can match Elder blow-for-blow on the other side of this game.

Although Soriano is known for his ability to induce ground balls, his length gives him strikeout upside, as well. He has double-digit strikeouts in two of his past four outings, and he threw seven shutout innings with six strikeouts against the New York Yankees in one of the other starts in this stretch.

That Yankees game was on the road, which is key. For the season, Soriano has a 25.9% strikeout rate at home versus 15.4% on the road. With this game on the road, that'd be a big issue if we want him to bathe in whiffs.

But last year, the split was much smaller for Soriano: 21.5% at home versus 20.2% on the road, very much in line with expectations. Thus, I don't want to ding him too much for leaving Angel Stadium, especially when Truist Park is a slightly better venue for strikeouts.

With that all factored in, I have Soriano projected at 5.10 strikeouts tonight. Pitchers in that range for me have gone over 4.5 strikeouts at a rate of 57.4%, so I'll take the plus money on this prop.

The Toronto Blue Jays are certified sickos in their ability to avoid strikeouts, putting us on Clarke Schmidt's under.

This has very little to do with Clarke. In fact, his strikeouts are actually on the rise. He has cut down his sinker usage of late, and it has helped him post a 25.5% strikeout rate in his past 7 starts. In general, that'd set up well for an over.

But the Jays are a different beast. Their 15.7% strikeout rate against righties is almost two percentage points better than any other team, and the Rogers Centre is a strikeout park factor downgrade for Schmidt.

Even with a boost to Schmidt due to his recent gains, I have him projected at 4.06 strikeouts tonight. Pitchers in that range for me have gone under 4.5 at a rate of 60.3%, so -125 is a value in my eyes.

