Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 4
Today's MLB slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is the St. Louis Cardinals taking on the Chicago Cubs. We have predictions for every game below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Boston Red Sox at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 11:05 a.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, MASN and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka vs. Lucas Giolito
- Records: Nationals (37-50), Red Sox (43-45)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -116
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 51.20%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 48.80%
Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Andrew Abbott
- Records: Phillies (51-36), Reds (45-42)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -162
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 56.05%
- Reds Win Probability: 43.95%
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Miles Mikolas
- Records: Cubs (52-35), Cardinals (47-41)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -162
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 59.16%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 40.84%
New York Yankees at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Justin Hagenman vs. Marcus Stroman
- Records: Mets (50-38), Yankees (48-39)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -112
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 52.68%
- Yankees Win Probability: 47.32%
Tampa Bay Rays at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Zack Littell
- Records: Twins (41-46), Rays (48-39)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -116
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 50.03%
- Rays Win Probability: 49.97%
Pittsburgh Pirates at Seattle Mariners
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Bailey Falter
- Records: Mariners (45-41), Pirates (38-50)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 60.93%
- Pirates Win Probability: 39.07%
Texas Rangers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SDPA and CW33
- Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Kumar Rocker
- Records: Padres (46-40), Rangers (43-44)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -118
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 50.34%
- Rangers Win Probability: 49.66%
Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer vs. Kyle Hendricks
- Records: Blue Jays (49-38), Angels (43-43)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -162
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 64.49%
- Angels Win Probability: 35.51%
Milwaukee Brewers at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Quinn Priester
- Records: Marlins (39-46), Brewers (48-39)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -120
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 56.16%
- Marlins Win Probability: 43.84%
Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Reese Olson
- Records: Guardians (40-45), Tigers (54-34)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -110
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 61.31%
- Guardians Win Probability: 38.69%
Baltimore Orioles at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. Charlie Morton
- Records: Braves (39-47), Orioles (37-49)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -174
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 54.88%
- Orioles Win Probability: 45.12%
Chicago White Sox at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Antonio Senzatela vs. Adrian Houser
- Records: Rockies (20-67), White Sox (28-58)
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -122
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 50.59%
- Rockies Win Probability: 49.41%
Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Lance McCullers
- Records: Dodgers (55-32), Astros (52-35)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -174
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 54.68%
- Astros Win Probability: 45.32%
Kansas City Royals at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, ARID and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Kris Bubic
- Records: Diamondbacks (43-43), Royals (40-47)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -110
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 51.60%
- Royals Win Probability: 48.40%
San Francisco Giants at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-CA and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: JP Sears vs. Justin Verlander
- Records: Athletics (36-53), Giants (46-41)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -108
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 51.33%
- Athletics Win Probability: 48.67%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.