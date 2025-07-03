Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 4

Today's MLB slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is the St. Louis Cardinals taking on the Chicago Cubs. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Boston Red Sox at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 11:05 a.m. ET

11:05 a.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MLB Network, MASN and NESN

MLB Network, MASN and NESN Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka vs. Lucas Giolito

Mike Soroka vs. Lucas Giolito Records: Nationals (37-50), Red Sox (43-45)

Nationals (37-50), Red Sox (43-45) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Nationals Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 51.20%

51.20% Red Sox Win Probability: 48.80%

Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSOH

NBCS-PH and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Andrew Abbott

Jesús Luzardo vs. Andrew Abbott Records: Phillies (51-36), Reds (45-42)

Phillies (51-36), Reds (45-42) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Reds Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 56.05%

56.05% Reds Win Probability: 43.95%

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Miles Mikolas

Colin Rea vs. Miles Mikolas Records: Cubs (52-35), Cardinals (47-41)

Cubs (52-35), Cardinals (47-41) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 59.16%

59.16% Cardinals Win Probability: 40.84%

New York Yankees at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and YES

MLB Network, SNY and YES Probable Pitchers: Justin Hagenman vs. Marcus Stroman

Justin Hagenman vs. Marcus Stroman Records: Mets (50-38), Yankees (48-39)

Mets (50-38), Yankees (48-39) Mets Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Yankees Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 52.68%

52.68% Yankees Win Probability: 47.32%

Tampa Bay Rays at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and FDSSUN

MNNT and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Zack Littell

Chris Paddack vs. Zack Littell Records: Twins (41-46), Rays (48-39)

Twins (41-46), Rays (48-39) Twins Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Rays Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 50.03%

50.03% Rays Win Probability: 49.97%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Seattle Mariners

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet PT

ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Bailey Falter

Bryan Woo vs. Bailey Falter Records: Mariners (45-41), Pirates (38-50)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 60.93%

60.93% Pirates Win Probability: 39.07%

Texas Rangers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: MLB Network, SDPA and CW33

MLB Network, SDPA and CW33 Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Kumar Rocker

Randy Vasquez vs. Kumar Rocker Records: Padres (46-40), Rangers (43-44)

Padres (46-40), Rangers (43-44) Padres Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 50.34%

50.34% Rangers Win Probability: 49.66%

Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer vs. Kyle Hendricks

Eric Lauer vs. Kyle Hendricks Records: Blue Jays (49-38), Angels (43-43)

Blue Jays (49-38), Angels (43-43) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Angels Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 64.49%

64.49% Angels Win Probability: 35.51%

Milwaukee Brewers at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSWI

FDSFL and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Quinn Priester

Sandy Alcantara vs. Quinn Priester Records: Marlins (39-46), Brewers (48-39)

Marlins (39-46), Brewers (48-39) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 56.16%

56.16% Marlins Win Probability: 43.84%

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and FDSDET

CLEG and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Reese Olson

Slade Cecconi vs. Reese Olson Records: Guardians (40-45), Tigers (54-34)

Guardians (40-45), Tigers (54-34) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Guardians Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 61.31%

61.31% Guardians Win Probability: 38.69%

Baltimore Orioles at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and MASN

MLB Network, FDSSO and MASN Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. Charlie Morton

Spencer Strider vs. Charlie Morton Records: Braves (39-47), Orioles (37-49)

Braves (39-47), Orioles (37-49) Braves Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 54.88%

54.88% Orioles Win Probability: 45.12%

Chicago White Sox at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and CHSN

COLR and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Antonio Senzatela vs. Adrian Houser

Antonio Senzatela vs. Adrian Houser Records: Rockies (20-67), White Sox (28-58)

Rockies (20-67), White Sox (28-58) White Sox Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 50.59%

50.59% Rockies Win Probability: 49.41%

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SCHN

SportsNet LA and SCHN Probable Pitchers: vs. Lance McCullers

vs. Lance McCullers Records: Dodgers (55-32), Astros (52-35)

Dodgers (55-32), Astros (52-35) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Astros Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 54.68%

54.68% Astros Win Probability: 45.32%

Kansas City Royals at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: MLB Network, ARID and FDSKC

MLB Network, ARID and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Kris Bubic

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Kris Bubic Records: Diamondbacks (43-43), Royals (40-47)

Diamondbacks (43-43), Royals (40-47) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Royals Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 51.60%

51.60% Royals Win Probability: 48.40%

San Francisco Giants at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-CA and NBCS-BA

MLB Network, NBCS-CA and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: JP Sears vs. Justin Verlander

JP Sears vs. Justin Verlander Records: Athletics (36-53), Giants (46-41)

Athletics (36-53), Giants (46-41) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Giants Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 51.33%

51.33% Athletics Win Probability: 48.67%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.