3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Thursday 7/24/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Across today's action, which MLB player props seem to present the best value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds?

We're going to dig into that today, laying out my favorite strikeout props across all the action. You can also do some research of your own by digging into our MLB player prop projections.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Yusei Kikuchi - Strikeouts Seattle Mariners Jul 25 1:39am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

After a slow start to the year, Yusei Kikuchi has been cooking recently. I think he can keep it up tonight.

Kikuchi didn't go over 6.5 strikeouts in any of his first nine starts this year, a grim start for this market.

But he went through that stretch with minimal curveballs in the mix. He threw that pitch just 8.8% of the time in his first 10 starts.

On May 23rd, he decided to feature the pitch more, throwing it 18.2% of the time. He didn't get a ton of strikeouts, but he did throw 5 2/3 scoreless innings. Thus, he stuck with it, and it's a good thing he did. Over his 11 starts since then, he has a 27.1% strikeout rate, up from 21.3% before that.

The curve not only has the highest whiff rate of all of his pitches, according to Baseball Savant, but it also induces tons of soft contact. That should push him to keep this approach up, which is good for our K prop purposes.

Tonight, Kikuchi will face the Seattle Mariners, whose active roster has a 24.7% strikeout rate against lefties. I've got him projected for 7.80 strikeouts, more than enough for us to plug the over.

Luis Severino - Strikeouts Luis Severino Under Jul 25 12:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Luis Severino will be excited to not have to deal with his arch nemesis -- Sutter Health Park -- tonight.

I still think this number is way too high.

Severino just hasn't had the strikeouts this year. His mark overall is 15.9%, and that has declined as the year has gone along. Even in 12 starts with fewer sinkers -- a low-whiff pitch -- Severino's strikeout rate is actually down to 14.9%.

This isn't a great spot to try to buck that trend. He's facing the Houston Astros, a below-average team for strikeouts against righties. The lone positive is that they don't have extended plate appearances, meaning Severino can be efficient with his pitch count, but that's because they're swinging freely. That's not ideal with Severino's swinging-strike rate at 6.7%.

Severino has faced Houston twice this year, and he did have four and five strikeouts in those two games. He's hovering right around this number. But I've got him projected under four tonight, making the plus money on the under extremely attractive.

Reese Olson - Strikeouts Reese Olson Under Jul 24 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Although -140 is a hefty price to pay, I have Reese Olson projected low enough where the under is worth it.

That's due more to the matchup than Olson himself. His strikeout rate is 23.6% this year, and it comes with a 13.0% swinging-strike rate. Because of that latter number, I actually have his baseline strikeout rate in my projections higher than what he has done for the full season.

He's just up against a buzzsaw tonight. The Toronto Blue Jays have a minuscule 15.5% strikeout rate against righties, easily the lowest mark in the league. Olson managed to get six strikeouts against them on May 17th, but that's more the exception than the norm.

I have Olson projected at 3.97 strikeouts tonight. Pitchers in that range for me have gone under 4.5 strikeouts 61.0% of the time, and the implied odds at -140 are 58.3%. It's not a huge edge, but it's big enough for me to bite.

Get one month of MLB.TV on us! FanDuel customers can now place any $5 bet on MLB and unlock a full month of MLB.TV — regardless if your bet wins or loses. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which strikeout props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.