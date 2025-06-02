3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Monday 6/2/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Across today's action, which MLB player props seem to present the best value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds?

We're going to dig into that today, laying out my favorite strikeout props across all the action. You can also do some research of your own by digging into our MLB player prop projections.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Although this is a tough matchup, Logan Webb is a hoss. He can reach this mark, especially with the approach he has deployed this year.

Whether it's something he's doing intentionally or not, Webb is racking up a lot more strikeouts of late. His strikeout rate is up to 27.9%, and his swinging-strike rate is 11.7%. This spike has coincided with increased usage on both his cutter and his sweeper, and that sweeper has been even more effective than usual with a 33.3% whiff rate, according to Baseball Savant.

I question the "intentional" part because Webb has been so good for so long that the idea of making changes seems wild. Clearly, though, it's working, and he has gotten 6-plus strikeouts in 8 of 12 starts.

One of those was against this same San Diego Padres team even with that game in San Diego. Now that they're in San Francisco, my model has Webb pegged for 5.98 strikeouts. That's high enough for me to head to the alt over when we're getting +132.

We've talked about it a lot this year, but the Athletics are no longer a high-strikeout team. I think the market has been slow to react, and it's creating value in Joe Ryan's under tonight.

The A's enter tonight with an 18.9% strikeout rate on the active roster against righties. It goes down to 18.3% at home as Sutter Health Park has been a tough place for strikeouts thus far.

That drives the majority of this handicap because Ryan, himself, has been phenomenal this year. His strikeout rate is a career-high 29.8%, and it comes with just a 3.7% walk rate. He's a certified dude.

Still, when you put him in this matchup in this park, I have Ryan projected for just 5.58 strikeouts. As a result, even if the A's do regress toward a higher strikeout rate, we're likely to still see value on the under here.

I'm guessing Richard Fitts is down here because he threw just 44 pitches in his return from the IL last week. Some added context around that start makes me think the market is too low on Fitts tonight.

The Boston Red Sox originally wanted Fitts to make a second rehab start before returning. However, a roster crunch forced them to call upon Fitts to fill the spot, and he left after just three innings.

With Fitts having thrown 38 and 44 pitches in his two starts since the injury, I think there's a decent chance his pitch count leaps to 65 tonight. That could be enough for him to rack up some strikeouts against a Los Angeles Angels team whose active roster has a 25.3% strikeout rate against righties this year.

There's obviously risk here, given the pitch count. But I think that part is being oversold a smidge, and the matchup is elite, so I'm willing to take a swipe at Fitts given the payoff on the over is quite large.

