3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Friday 8/8/25

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

In Cristopher Sanchez tonight, we're getting a guy who has been one of the league's best this year in a plus matchup for a lefty. It's hard for me to turn that down.

Across 22 starts, Sanchez has a 2.40 ERA, a number heavily aided by his 26.0% strikeout rate. That number comes with a 13.6% swinging-strike rate, meaning not only are the whiffs sustainable, but they have some room for growth.

The opposing Texas Rangers have really struggled with lefties. Their active roster has a 25.7% strikeout rate against them, the fifth-highest mark in the league. That allows us to give Sanchez a boost from his already-sky-high baseline.

Sanchez does have bigger home-road splits than most, but even accounting for that, I see value in getting plus money on the over.

Brandon Woodruff has been gnarly since coming off the IL, and I'm willing to buy in.

Woodruff has made five starts so far, a non-negligible sample. In those, he has a whopping 35.6% strikeout rate while walking just 3.8% of batters. Can't ask for anything better than that.

It's just more of what Woodruff has done his entire career. In his last full season, his strikeout rate was 30.6%. It sure seems like that version of Woodruff is still here post-injuries.

Woodruff does have a tough matchup with the New York Mets tonight, but it comes in one of the best parks for strikeouts in the league. Given only two of his five stellar starts this year have come at home, I think we have even more reason to believe that his sicko-tier start is legit.

This is a recommendation based much more on the matchup than on Joe Ryan.

Despite the chaos around the Minnesota Twins, Ryan has looked great recently. His ERA his past 10 starts is 2.73 as he has managed to bring down the hard contact against him while keeping his strikeout rate lofty at 28.3%. He's a great pitcher.

This matchup just sucks. The Kansas City Royals' active roster has a 16.7% strikeout rate against righties due to their free-swinging nature. That'll allow Ryan to be efficient with his pitches and get deeper in the game, but it does make third strikes harder to come by.

I've got Ryan projected at 5.15 strikeouts tonight. Pitchers in that range for me have gone under 5.5 strikeouts 61.6% of the time, so the under seems like a value despite our admiration of Ryan's talent.

