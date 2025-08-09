Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 9

Odds updated as of 4:15 a.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (67-49) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (68-49)

Date: Saturday, August 9, 2025

Saturday, August 9, 2025 Time: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and SNET

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-166) | TOR: (+140)

LAD: (-166) | TOR: (+140) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+126) | TOR: +1.5 (-152)

LAD: -1.5 (+126) | TOR: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell (Dodgers) - 1-1, 3.21 ERA vs Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 11-5, 4.12 ERA

The Dodgers will give the ball to Blake Snell (1-1, 3.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Chris Bassitt (11-5, 4.12 ERA). Snell and his team have yet to cover the spread in any of their three chances this season. Snell's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). The Blue Jays are 16-6-0 ATS in Bassitt's 22 starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Bassitt's starts this season, and they went 5-3 in those games.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (50.2%)

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Blue Jays, Los Angeles is the favorite at -166, and Toronto is +140 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs (+126 to cover) on the runline. Toronto is -152 to cover.

The Dodgers-Blue Jays game on Aug. 9 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 59 wins in the 99 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 36-24 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -166 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 56 of their 114 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 114 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 48-66-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays have put together a 36-27 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 57.1% of those games).

Toronto has gone 3-3 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer (50%).

In the 116 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-48-5).

The Blue Jays have put together a 70-46-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60.3% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 125 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .609. He's batting .280 with an on-base percentage of .383.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 30th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Ohtani hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .325 with four doubles, a home run, seven walks and four RBIs.

Mookie Betts is hitting .239 with 17 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 43 walks, while slugging .371 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 120th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 138th in slugging percentage.

Betts has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has 119 hits this season and has a slash line of .308/.378/.490.

Will Smith has 94 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .414.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has put up a team-best .398 on-base percentage. He's batting .297 and slugging .483.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 11th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 31st in slugging.

Guerrero hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Bo Bichette is slugging .475 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .300 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks eighth in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Ernie Clement has 23 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 21 walks while hitting .285.

Addison Barger has 25 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 23 walks while batting .268.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Head to Head

8/8/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/28/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/27/2024: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/26/2024: 12-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

12-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/26/2023: 8-1 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-1 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/25/2023: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/24/2023: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

