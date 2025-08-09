Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 9

Odds updated as of 4:14 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (55-61) vs. Colorado Rockies (30-85)

Date: Saturday, August 9, 2025

Saturday, August 9, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and COLR

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-215) | COL: (+180)

ARI: (-215) | COL: (+180) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (-110) | COL: +1.5 (-110)

ARI: -1.5 (-110) | COL: +1.5 (-110) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 4-7, 5.53 ERA vs Bradley Blalock (Rockies) - 1-3, 7.68 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Eduardo Rodriguez (4-7) to the mound, while Bradley Blalock (1-3) will answer the bell for the Rockies. When Rodriguez starts, his team is 6-12-0 against the spread this season. Rodriguez's team has won 36.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-7). The Rockies have a 2-4-0 record against the spread in Blalock's starts. The Rockies are 1-5 in Blalock's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (71.9%)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Diamondbacks, Colorado is the underdog at +180, and Arizona is -215 playing at home.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Spread

The Diamondbacks are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Diamondbacks are -110 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being -110.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Rockies on Aug. 9 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 67 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (50.7%) in those contests.

Arizona has a record of 3-3 when favored by -215 or more this year.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 55 of their 112 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Diamondbacks are 52-60-0 against the spread in their 112 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog 108 total times this season. They've finished 27-81 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +180 or longer, Colorado has gone 9-47 (16.1%).

The Rockies have played in 112 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-60-4).

The Rockies have a 44-68-0 record ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .424, fueled by 37 extra-base hits. He has a .279 batting average and an on-base percentage of .379.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 32nd in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.

Perdomo has recorded at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with two doubles and three walks.

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in total hits (98) this season while batting .247 with 58 extra-base hits. He's slugging .551 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 107th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Carroll has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Ketel Marte leads Arizona in OBP (.391) this season, fueled by 88 hits.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .246 with a .293 OBP and 56 RBI for Arizona this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has totaled 107 hits with a .529 slugging percentage, both team-high figures for the Rockies. He's batting .282 and with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average is 26th, his on-base percentage is 71st, and he is 11th in slugging.

Goodman enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with three home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Jordan Beck has a .342 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .277 while slugging .465.

He is 38th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Mickey Moniak is hitting .267 with 14 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 18 walks.

Tyler Freeman is batting .301 with 17 doubles, a triple, a home run and 25 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Head to Head

8/8/2025: 6-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/22/2025: 4-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

4-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/21/2025: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/20/2025: 14-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

14-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/18/2025: 1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 5/17/2025: 14-12 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

14-12 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 5/16/2025: 8-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

8-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310) 9/18/2024: 9-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

9-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/17/2024: 8-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/16/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!