Mariners vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 9

In MLB action on Saturday, the Seattle Mariners take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Mariners vs Rays Game Info

Seattle Mariners (64-53) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (57-60)

Date: Saturday, August 9, 2025

Saturday, August 9, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW, and FDSSUN

Mariners vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-130) | TB: (+110)

SEA: (-130) | TB: (+110) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+158) | TB: +1.5 (-192)

SEA: -1.5 (+158) | TB: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Mariners vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Evans (Mariners) - 5-4, 4.96 ERA vs Joe Boyle (Rays) - 1-1, 2.30 ERA

The probable starters are Logan Evans (5-4) for the Mariners and Joe Boyle (1-1) for the Rays. Evans and his team are 5-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Evans' team is 4-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Boyle starts, the Rays are 1-2-0 against the spread. The Rays have a 1-2 record in Boyle's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (51%)

Mariners vs Rays Moneyline

Seattle is a -130 favorite on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +110 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Rays Spread

The Rays are +1.5 on the spread (-192 to cover), and Seattle is +158 to cover the runline.

Mariners vs Rays Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Mariners-Rays on Aug. 9, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Mariners vs Rays Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 44, or 56.4%, of the 78 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Seattle has a record of 35-21 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 59 of their 114 opportunities.

The Mariners have posted a record of 49-65-0 against the spread this season.

The Rays have compiled a 22-32 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40.7% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Tampa Bay has a 15-13 record (winning 53.6% of its games).

The Rays have played in 113 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-64-6).

The Rays have a 50-63-0 record against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 106 hits, batting .248 this season with 59 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .355 and a slugging percentage of .586.

He is 105th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Josh Naylor has 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 41 walks. He's batting .289 and slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .355.

He ranks 19th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging in MLB.

Eugenio Suarez has 99 hits this season and has a slash line of .237/.306/.550.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .435, fueled by 43 extra-base hits.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads the Rays with 111 hits. He's batting .256 and slugging .516 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 84th, his on-base percentage ranks 140th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Caminero heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with three home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Yandy Diaz leads his team with a .466 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .279 with an on-base percentage of .340.

He is 32nd in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Brandon Lowe is batting .274 with 12 doubles, 21 home runs and 26 walks.

Chandler Simpson has nine doubles, a triple and 13 walks while hitting .288.

Mariners vs Rays Head to Head

8/8/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/28/2024: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/27/2024: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/26/2024: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/26/2024: 5-2 SEA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 SEA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/25/2024: 11-3 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-3 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/24/2024: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/10/2023: 6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/9/2023: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/8/2023: 7-4 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

