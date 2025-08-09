Padres vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 9

Odds updated as of 4:14 a.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the San Diego Padres facing the Boston Red Sox.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Padres vs Red Sox Game Info

San Diego Padres (64-52) vs. Boston Red Sox (65-52)

Date: Saturday, August 9, 2025

Saturday, August 9, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and NESN

Padres vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-154) | BOS: (+130)

SD: (-154) | BOS: (+130) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+138) | BOS: +1.5 (-166)

SD: -1.5 (+138) | BOS: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Padres vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael King (Padres) - 4-2, 2.59 ERA vs Lucas Giolito (Red Sox) - 8-2, 3.57 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Michael King (4-2) to the mound, while Lucas Giolito (8-2) will answer the bell for the Red Sox. King's team is 4-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When King starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-4. The Red Sox have a 12-5-0 record against the spread in Giolito's starts. The Red Sox have a 6-3 record in Giolito's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (56.8%)

Padres vs Red Sox Moneyline

San Diego is a -154 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a +130 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are at the Padres, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Red Sox are +138 to cover the spread, and the Padres are -166.

The Padres-Red Sox contest on Aug. 9 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 36 times (60%) in those games.

San Diego has a record of 16-10 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -154 or more on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in 48 of their 114 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Padres are 62-52-0 against the spread in their 114 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox have won 20 of the 41 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (48.8%).

Boston is 7-8 (winning 46.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

In the 116 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Red Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-56-5).

The Red Sox have a 66-50-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.9% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.499) and total hits (134) this season. He's batting .300 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks eighth in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting .258 with 19 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 65 walks, while slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .361.

He is 80th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging in the majors.

Luis Arraez is batting .292 with a .397 slugging percentage and 42 RBI this year.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .269 with a .338 OBP and 40 RBI for San Diego this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has a .329 on-base percentage and a .461 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Red Sox. He's batting .264.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.

Duran takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 23 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 18 walks while batting .262. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .302.

He ranks 69th in batting average, 129th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Trevor Story is batting .259 with 19 doubles, 18 home runs and 25 walks.

Wilyer Abreu's 81 hits lead his team.

Padres vs Red Sox Head to Head

8/8/2025: 10-2 BOS (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

10-2 BOS (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/30/2024: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/29/2024: 11-1 SD (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-1 SD (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/28/2024: 9-2 SD (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-2 SD (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/21/2023: 7-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/20/2023: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 BOS (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/19/2023: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!