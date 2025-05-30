3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Friday 5/30/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

If you want a bet with higher odds of cashing, I do like Matthew Liberatore's baseline prop (over 4.5 at +102). Personally, I want to exploit his upside, which pushes me toward this more aggressive market.

This is a convergence of two key factors: an ascending pitcher facing a Texas Rangers offense that is really struggling with lefties.

Starting with Liberatore, his ERA is still 2.73 even as the sample is up to 10 starts. His expected ERA validates that elite mark as it sits at 2.96. His 21.5% strikeout rate isn't anything jaw-dropping, but the overall effectiveness is helping him pitch deep in games. He has gone six-plus innings eight times already.

While the Rangers do utilize platoons, meaning Liberatore won't face a bunch of lefties, they still have a whopping 28.1% strikeout rate against lefties on the active roster. That should come down as they're at just 20.5% against righties, but it still looks like a boost to Liberatore.

Again, I don't mind if you want to go with the baseline number; it's a value for me, too. I just like being able to get a bigger payoff while we buy into a pitcher the market may still be undervaluing.

Although Luis Ortiz doesn't have Liberatore's results, he's another guy who looks like a different pitcher this year, potentially creating value in his alt market.

Ortiz has made two key tweaks this year: he's throwing fewer sinkers while re-introducing a changeup. The sinker has just a 17.1% whiff rate, according to Baseball Savant, easily the lowest in his repertoire, so fewer sinkers should lead to more strikeouts. The changeup is at a 25.0% whiff rate, and it has potentially allowed both his four-seamer and slider to play up from their previous baseline.

As a result, in 10 starts, Ortiz has a 25.3% strikeout rate with a 12.7% swinging-strike rate. He did get strikeouts in previous years in the minors, and he throws hard, so I'm willing to buy into some alterations unlocking upside.

Tonight, he gets the Los Angeles Angels, who have a 25.3% strikeout rate against righties. It boosts Ortiz's strikeout projection for me to 7.08, which may feel high, but he has gotten 7-plus strikeouts in half his starts. With this being a good matchup at home, I buy into the projections.

We just saw this same matchup between Lucas Giolito and the Atlanta Braves two weeks ago, and it didn't go well. Now with Giolito going on the road, I think there's value in the under.

In that first matchup, Giolito let up three homers across four innings, allowing six total earned runs. He struck out just three before exiting.

To his credit, Giolito had his best outing of the season right after that: seven shutout innings against the Baltimore Orioles. He leaned heavily on his slider, something he didn't do his first two starts this year and could help get him back to his old form.

Still, the Braves are a low-strikeout team, and they saw plenty of that same slider in Boston. Giolito's swinging-strike rate this year is just 7.7%. Thus, I have him projected for 4.37 strikeouts, allowing us to take the plus money on the under.

