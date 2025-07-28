Twins vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 28

Odds updated as of 2:14 a.m.

The MLB's Monday schedule includes the Minnesota Twins facing the Boston Red Sox.

Twins vs Red Sox Game Info

Minnesota Twins (50-55) vs. Boston Red Sox (57-50)

Date: Monday, July 28, 2025

Monday, July 28, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and NESN

Twins vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-112) | BOS: (-104)

MIN: (-112) | BOS: (-104) Spread: MIN: +1.5 (-192) | BOS: -1.5 (+155)

MIN: +1.5 (-192) | BOS: -1.5 (+155) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Twins vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 5-4, 4.14 ERA vs Richard Fitts (Red Sox) - 1-4, 4.86 ERA

The probable starters are Simeon Woods Richardson (5-4) for the Twins and Richard Fitts (1-4) for the Red Sox. Woods Richardson's team is 7-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Woods Richardson's team has won 55.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-4). The Red Sox are 2-6-0 against the spread when Fitts starts. The Red Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for four Fitts starts this season -- they lost all of the games.

Twins vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (57.1%)

Twins vs Red Sox Moneyline

Boston is the underdog, -104 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -112 favorite at home.

Twins vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Twins. The Red Sox are +155 to cover, while the Twins are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Twins-Red Sox contest on July 28, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Twins vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Twins have been favorites in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (51.5%) in those contests.

Minnesota has a record of 34-32 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 41 of their 101 opportunities.

The Twins are 50-51-0 against the spread in their 101 games that had a posted line this season.

The Red Sox have won 16 of the 36 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (44.4%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Boston has a 15-19 record (winning 44.1% of its games).

The Red Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 106 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 48 of those games (48-54-4).

The Red Sox have gone 58-48-0 ATS this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 92 hits and an OBP of .343, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .561. He's batting .282.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 28th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Trevor Larnach has 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 34 walks. He's batting .244 and slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .314.

His batting average ranks 111th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 107th, and his slugging percentage 95th.

Ty France has 87 hits this season and has a slash line of .254/.323/.363.

Carlos Correa has been key for Minnesota with 88 hits, an OBP of .318 plus a slugging percentage of .387.

Correa enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double and three walks.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has a team-high OBP (.326) and slugging percentage (.440). He's batting .259.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 78th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Duran hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, two triples, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela's 93 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .265 while slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 66th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage.

Wilyer Abreu is batting .243 with 11 doubles, 20 home runs and 31 walks.

Trevor Story has 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 20 walks while batting .248.

Twins vs Red Sox Head to Head

5/4/2025: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/3/2025: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/2/2025: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/22/2024: 9-3 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-3 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/22/2024: 8-1 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-1 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/20/2024: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/5/2024: 9-2 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-2 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/4/2024: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/3/2024: 5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/22/2023: 6-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

