Phillies vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 28

Odds updated as of 2:14 a.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the Philadelphia Phillies facing the Chicago White Sox.

Phillies vs White Sox Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (60-45) vs. Chicago White Sox (38-68)

Date: Monday, July 28, 2025

Monday, July 28, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-215) | CHW: (+180)

PHI: (-215) | CHW: (+180) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-130) | CHW: +1.5 (+108)

PHI: -1.5 (-130) | CHW: +1.5 (+108) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Phillies vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 9-2, 2.32 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 2-8, 3.89 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (9-2) to the mound, while Davis Martin (2-8) will answer the bell for the White Sox. Sanchez's team is 12-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Sanchez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 14-3. The White Sox have gone 6-7-0 against the spread when Martin starts. The White Sox are 3-10 in Martin's 13 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (66.6%)

Phillies vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is a +180 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -215 favorite on the road.

Phillies vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the spread (+108 to cover), and Philadelphia is -130 to cover the runline.

The over/under for Phillies-White Sox on July 28 is 8.5. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

Phillies vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 51, or 64.6%, of the 79 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Philadelphia has a record of 13-1 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -215 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 40 of 99 chances this season.

The Phillies are 50-49-0 against the spread in their 99 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have a 35-64 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 35.4% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +180 or longer, Chicago has gone 5-28 (15.2%).

The White Sox have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 46 times this season for a 46-51-5 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have collected a 57-45-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.9% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.378) and total hits (99) this season. He's batting .254 batting average while slugging .574.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Trea Turner has hit 11 homers this season while driving in 44 runs. He's batting .293 this season and slugging .437 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Among all qualified, he ranks 13th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Bryce Harper is batting .262 with a .493 slugging percentage and 43 RBI this year.

Nick Castellanos is batting .270 with a .311 OBP and 57 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Castellanos has hit safely in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has racked up a slugging percentage of .400, a team-high for the White Sox. He's batting .227 with an on-base percentage of .306.

He is 141st in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .239 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Chase Meidroth a has .335 on-base percentage to pace the White Sox.

Luis Robert is hitting .204 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 35 walks.

