MLB

Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Will Cristopher Sanchez strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Richard Hill surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 28, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins

  • Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
  • Richard Fitts (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -162) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Washington Nationals at Houston Astros

  • Framber Valdez (Astros): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
  • Brad Lord (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 1.6 strikeouts per game in 36 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago White Sox

  • Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
  • Davis Martin (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees

  • Drew Rasmussen (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
  • Cam Schlittler (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles

  • Zach Eflin (Orioles): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
  • Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals

  • Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
  • Edward Cabrera (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

New York Mets at San Diego Padres

  • Frankie Montás (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Dylan Cease (Padres): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 6.9 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati Reds

  • Chase Burns (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +134) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Athletics

  • JP Sears (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
  • Luis Castillo (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

  • Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -124, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Kansas City Royals

  • Spencer Strider (Braves): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
  • Richard Hill (Royals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 1 strikeout per game in 1 appearance

