MLB
Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 28
Will Cristopher Sanchez strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Richard Hill surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 28, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins
- Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
- Richard Fitts (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -162) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
Washington Nationals at Houston Astros
- Framber Valdez (Astros): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
- Brad Lord (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 1.6 strikeouts per game in 36 appearances
Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago White Sox
- Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
- Davis Martin (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees
- Drew Rasmussen (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
- Cam Schlittler (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles
- Zach Eflin (Orioles): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals
- Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
- Edward Cabrera (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
New York Mets at San Diego Padres
- Frankie Montás (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
- Dylan Cease (Padres): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 6.9 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati Reds
- Chase Burns (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +134) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
Seattle Mariners at Athletics
- JP Sears (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
- Luis Castillo (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers
- Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -124, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
Atlanta Braves at Kansas City Royals
- Spencer Strider (Braves): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Richard Hill (Royals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 1 strikeout per game in 1 appearance