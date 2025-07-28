Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 28

Will Cristopher Sanchez strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Richard Hill surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 28, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins

Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -160) | 4 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances Richard Fitts (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -162) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Washington Nationals at Houston Astros

Framber Valdez (Astros): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -106) | 6.4 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances Brad Lord (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 1.6 strikeouts per game in 36 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago White Sox

Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -152) | 6.7 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances Davis Martin (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees

Drew Rasmussen (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 4.1 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances Cam Schlittler (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles

Zach Eflin (Orioles): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +104) | 3.6 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals

Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 3.6 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances Edward Cabrera (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

New York Mets at San Diego Padres

Frankie Montás (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 4.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Dylan Cease (Padres): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 6.9 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati Reds

Chase Burns (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +134) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +134) | 7 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Athletics

JP Sears (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 4.3 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances Luis Castillo (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -124, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -124, Under -102) | 6.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Kansas City Royals