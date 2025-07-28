Cubs vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 28

Odds updated as of 2:14 a.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Cubs vs Brewers Game Info

Chicago Cubs (62-43) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (62-43)

Date: Monday, July 28, 2025

Monday, July 28, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and MARQ

Cubs vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-112) | MIL: (-104)

CHC: (-112) | MIL: (-104) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+150) | MIL: +1.5 (-182)

CHC: -1.5 (+150) | MIL: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cubs vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 11-3, 2.20 ERA vs Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers) - 4-1, 2.45 ERA

The Cubs will give the ball to Matthew Boyd (11-3, 2.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Jacob Misiorowski (4-1, 2.45 ERA). When Boyd starts, his team is 9-10-0 against the spread this season. Boyd's team is 10-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Brewers have a 5-1-0 ATS record in Misiorowski's six starts with a set spread. The Brewers are 3-1 in Misiorowski's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (50.6%)

Cubs vs Brewers Moneyline

Milwaukee is the underdog, -104 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -112 favorite despite being on the road.

Cubs vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are hosting the Cubs, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Brewers are +150 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -182.

Cubs vs Brewers Over/Under

The over/under for Cubs-Brewers on July 28 is 8. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Cubs vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 47, or 69.1%, of the 68 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Chicago has come away with a win 47 times in 68 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 52 of 102 chances this season.

The Cubs have posted a record of 50-52-0 against the spread this season.

The Brewers have gone 27-24 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 52.9% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Milwaukee has a 22-23 record (winning 48.9% of its games).

The Brewers have played in 103 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-57-1).

The Brewers have collected a 57-46-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.3% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago with an OBP of .384 this season while batting .274 with 68 walks and 72 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .488.

He ranks 46th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Tucker hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with a double, six walks and an RBI.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 109 hits, which ranks first among Chicago batters this season. He's batting .269 with 59 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .558 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 53rd, his on-base percentage 123rd, and his slugging percentage eighth.

Crow-Armstrong enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Seiya Suzuki has collected 101 base hits, an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .520 this season.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .375, fueled by 24 extra-base hits.

Hoerner brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .368 with two walks and two RBIs.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has put up a team-high slugging percentage (.472) and leads the Brewers in hits (121). He's batting .276 and with an on-base percentage of .308.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 118th and he is 34th in slugging.

Chourio hopes to build on a 20-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .381 with four doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

Christian Yelich is batting .255 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 85th, his on-base percentage is 68th, and he is 72nd in slugging.

Sal Frelick has racked up an on-base percentage of .352, a team-high for the Brewers.

Brice Turang is hitting .276 with 18 doubles, six home runs and 42 walks.

Cubs vs Brewers Head to Head

6/19/2025: 8-7 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-7 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/17/2025: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/4/2025: 4-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/3/2025: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/2/2025: 10-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

10-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/24/2024: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/23/2024: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

1-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/22/2024: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/30/2024: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/29/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

