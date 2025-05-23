3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Friday 5/23/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

The strikeouts haven't really been there for Yusei Kikuchi, nor have the whiffs. Thus, I think there's value in the under, even in a decent matchup with the Miami Marlins.

A potential explanation is that Kikuchi's velocity is down across the board. His average four-seamer is down a full mile per hour from last year, according to Baseball Savant, and his slider is down 1.2 miles per hour. It has led to decreased whiff rates on both pitches, and his changeup isn't pulling enough weight to make up for that.

Although the Marlins stink against lefties, their active roster's strikeout rate is 21.7%, a smidge below league average. As a result, I have Kikuchi projected for just 5.05 strikeouts, leaving plenty of wiggle room toward the under.

Unlike Kikuchi, Chris Sale is absolutely shoving this year, including in the strikeout department. He's just in a tough matchup.

Through 10 starts, Sale has a 30.4% strikeout rate and 14.4% swinging-strike rate. That latter number is actually higher than his mark last year when he had a 32.1% strikeout rate. He's pitching much better than his 3.62 ERA would lead you to believe.

The San Diego Padres just don't strike out. They're at 18.6% against lefties this year, and it actually decreases to 18.4% if you loop in last year's data to expand the sample. It's one of the tougher matchups you can book for strikeouts.

Primarily due to that matchup, I have Sale projected for 6.35 strikeouts, which is still a lofty mark. But pitchers in that range for me have gone under 6.5 strikeouts 62.2% of the time, presenting value with the market giving us plus money.

Most of the downsides for Sale apply to Pablo Lopez, as well.

Tonight, Lopez will face the Kansas City Royals. Their active roster actually has the lowest strikeout rate in the league against righties at 17.2%. They don't walk, either, meaning they have gone all Joaquin Phoenix in Signs: swing away, Merrill.

Lopez would be fine with that, given he's letting up just a 35.6% hard-hit rate this year, an improvement from his underwhelming 2024 season. His swinging-strike rate is 12.2%, which implies his 27.7% strikeout rate could decline as the season goes along.

Lopez did manage to get six strikeouts in this matchup -- in Kansas City -- back on April 8th despite leaving early due to injury. He's fully capable of lighting them up. But I've got him projected for 5.37 tonight, low enough for me to see value at -108.

