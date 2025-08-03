Yankees vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 3

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the New York Yankees playing the Miami Marlins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Yankees vs Marlins Game Info

New York Yankees (60-51) vs. Miami Marlins (54-55)

Date: Sunday, August 3, 2025

Sunday, August 3, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and YES

Yankees vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-118) | MIA: (-100)

NYY: (-118) | MIA: (-100) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+146) | MIA: +1.5 (-176)

NYY: -1.5 (+146) | MIA: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Yankees vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil (Yankees) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 4-5, 3.35 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Luis Gil and the Marlins will counter with Edward Cabrera (4-5, 3.35 ERA). Gil and his team were 18-13-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Gil and his team were 17-9 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. When Cabrera starts, the Marlins are 12-6-0 against the spread. The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline in 15 of Cabrera's starts this season, and they went 7-8 in those games.

Yankees vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (50%)

Yankees vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Marlins-Yankees, Miami is the underdog at -100, and New York is -118 playing on the road.

Yankees vs Marlins Spread

The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Marlins. The Yankees are +146 to cover the spread, while the Marlins are -176.

Yankees vs Marlins Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Yankees-Marlins game on Aug. 3, with the over available at -112 and the under at -108.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 52, or 56.5%, of the 92 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season New York has come away with a win 50 times in 90 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 49 of 110 chances this season.

The Yankees are 48-62-0 against the spread in their 110 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have gone 45-47 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48.9% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, Miami has gone 38-40 (48.7%).

The Marlins have played in 105 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-58-0).

The Marlins have a 64-41-0 record ATS this season (covering 61% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger is hitting .279 with 20 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs and 32 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .330 while slugging .505.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 32nd in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Anthony Volpe is batting .221 with 23 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 36 walks, while slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .289.

He is 154th in batting average, 147th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging in the majors.

Trent Grisham has collected 78 base hits, an OBP of .352 and a slugging percentage of .463 this season.

Paul Goldschmidt has eight home runs, 38 RBI and a batting average of .278 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has 103 hits with a .373 on-base percentage, leading the Marlins in both statistics. He's batting .293 and slugging .567.

He ranks 14th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Otto Lopez has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .249. He's slugging .384 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He is 100th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 121st in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Agustin Ramirez is hitting .244 with 24 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 22 walks.

Xavier Edwards is slugging .357 to pace his team.

Yankees vs Marlins Head to Head

8/2/2025: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/1/2025: 13-12 MIA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

13-12 MIA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/10/2024: 5-2 MIA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-2 MIA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 4/9/2024: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 4/8/2024: 7-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/13/2023: 8-7 MIA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-7 MIA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/12/2023: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/11/2023: 9-4 NYY (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!