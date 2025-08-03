Mets vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 3

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the New York Mets are up against the San Francisco Giants.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Giants Game Info

New York Mets (63-48) vs. San Francisco Giants (55-56)

Date: Sunday, August 3, 2025

Sunday, August 3, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: MLB Network, SNY, and NBCS-BA

Mets vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-162) | SF: (+136)

NYM: (-162) | SF: (+136) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+122) | SF: +1.5 (-146)

NYM: -1.5 (+122) | SF: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mets vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Frankie Montás (Mets) - 3-1, 5.46 ERA vs Carson Whisenhunt (Giants) - 0-0, 7.20 ERA

The probable starters are Frankie Montas (3-1) for the Mets and Carson Whisenhunt for the Giants. When Montas starts, his team is 3-3-0 against the spread this season. Montas' team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). Whisenhunt has started just one game with a set spread, which the Giants failed to cover. The Giants have not been a moneyline underdog when Whisenhunt starts this season.

Mets vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (62.8%)

Mets vs Giants Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -162 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +136 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Giants Spread

The Giants are +1.5 on the run line against the Mets. The Giants are -146 to cover, and the Mets are +122.

Mets vs Giants Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Mets-Giants on Aug. 3, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Giants Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 75 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (65.3%) in those contests.

This season New York has come away with a win 23 times in 31 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 46 of their 106 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets are 52-54-0 against the spread in their 106 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have won 47.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (20-22).

San Francisco has a 3-5 record (winning just 37.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The Giants have played in 111 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-56-5).

The Giants have collected a 46-65-0 record against the spread this season (covering 41.4% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has 96 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381. He has a .247 batting average and a slugging percentage of .482.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 107th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Soto hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Pete Alonso leads New York in total hits (108) this season while batting .262 with 52 extra-base hits. He's slugging .507 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 70th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Alonso takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Francisco Lindor has hit 20 homers with a team-high .433 SLG this season.

Lindor has recorded a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .286 with two doubles, a walk and four RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo has 19 home runs, 63 RBI and a batting average of .261 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has accumulated an on-base percentage of .374 and has 106 hits, both team-best numbers for the Giants. He's batting .254 and slugging .455.

He ranks 87th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .251 with 24 doubles, eight triples, six home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .397 with an on-base percentage of .320.

His batting average ranks 94th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 95th, and he is 111th in slugging.

Willy Adames is hitting .235 with 18 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 51 walks.

Heliot Ramos is slugging .418 to pace his team.

Mets vs Giants Head to Head

8/2/2025: 12-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

12-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/1/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/27/2025: 5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/26/2025: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/25/2025: 8-1 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-1 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/26/2024: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/25/2024: 7-2 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-2 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/24/2024: 8-7 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-7 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/24/2024: 8-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/23/2024: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!