Mets vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 3
Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.
On Sunday in MLB, the New York Mets are up against the San Francisco Giants.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mets vs Giants Game Info
- New York Mets (63-48) vs. San Francisco Giants (55-56)
- Date: Sunday, August 3, 2025
- Time: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York
- Coverage: MLB Network, SNY, and NBCS-BA
Mets vs Giants Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYM: (-162) | SF: (+136)
- Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+122) | SF: +1.5 (-146)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Mets vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Frankie Montás (Mets) - 3-1, 5.46 ERA vs Carson Whisenhunt (Giants) - 0-0, 7.20 ERA
The probable starters are Frankie Montas (3-1) for the Mets and Carson Whisenhunt for the Giants. When Montas starts, his team is 3-3-0 against the spread this season. Montas' team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). Whisenhunt has started just one game with a set spread, which the Giants failed to cover. The Giants have not been a moneyline underdog when Whisenhunt starts this season.
Mets vs Giants Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Mets win (62.8%)
Prediction: Mets win (62.8%)
Mets vs Giants Moneyline
- New York is the favorite, -162 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +136 underdog on the road.
Mets vs Giants Spread
- The Giants are +1.5 on the run line against the Mets. The Giants are -146 to cover, and the Mets are +122.
Mets vs Giants Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Mets-Giants on Aug. 3, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.
Mets vs Giants Betting Trends
- The Mets have been favorites in 75 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (65.3%) in those contests.
- This season New York has come away with a win 23 times in 31 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.
- The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 46 of their 106 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Mets are 52-54-0 against the spread in their 106 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Giants have won 47.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (20-22).
- San Francisco has a 3-5 record (winning just 37.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.
- The Giants have played in 111 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-56-5).
- The Giants have collected a 46-65-0 record against the spread this season (covering 41.4% of the time).
Mets Player Leaders
- Juan Soto has 96 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381. He has a .247 batting average and a slugging percentage of .482.
- Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 107th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
- Soto hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.
- Pete Alonso leads New York in total hits (108) this season while batting .262 with 52 extra-base hits. He's slugging .507 with an on-base percentage of .354.
- Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 70th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.
- Alonso takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.
- Francisco Lindor has hit 20 homers with a team-high .433 SLG this season.
- Lindor has recorded a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .286 with two doubles, a walk and four RBIs.
- Brandon Nimmo has 19 home runs, 63 RBI and a batting average of .261 this season.
Giants Player Leaders
- Rafael Devers has accumulated an on-base percentage of .374 and has 106 hits, both team-best numbers for the Giants. He's batting .254 and slugging .455.
- He ranks 87th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.
- Jung Hoo Lee is batting .251 with 24 doubles, eight triples, six home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .397 with an on-base percentage of .320.
- His batting average ranks 94th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 95th, and he is 111th in slugging.
- Willy Adames is hitting .235 with 18 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 51 walks.
- Heliot Ramos is slugging .418 to pace his team.
Mets vs Giants Head to Head
- 8/2/2025: 12-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 8/1/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 7/27/2025: 5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 7/26/2025: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 7/25/2025: 8-1 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 5/26/2024: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/25/2024: 7-2 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 5/24/2024: 8-7 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/24/2024: 8-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/23/2024: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
