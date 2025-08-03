Brewers vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 3

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers versus the Washington Nationals is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Brewers vs Nationals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (66-44) vs. Washington Nationals (44-66)

Date: Sunday, August 3, 2025

Sunday, August 3, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and FDSWI

Brewers vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-178) | WSH: (+150)

MIL: (-178) | WSH: (+150) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (-106) | WSH: +1.5 (-113)

MIL: -1.5 (-106) | WSH: +1.5 (-113) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Brewers vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers) - 4-1, 2.70 ERA vs Brad Lord (Nationals) - 2-5, 3.27 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Jacob Misiorowski (4-1) to the mound, while Brad Lord (2-5) will get the nod for the Nationals. Misiorowski and his team have a record of 6-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Misiorowski's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Nationals have a 4-3-0 record against the spread in Lord's starts. The Nationals are 4-1 in Lord's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (54%)

Brewers vs Nationals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Brewers vs. Nationals reveal Milwaukee as the favorite (-178) and Washington as the underdog (+150) despite being the home team.

Brewers vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are hosting the Brewers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are -106 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are -113.

Brewers vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Brewers-Nationals on Aug. 3, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.

Brewers vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in 35, or 64.8%, of the 54 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 9-3 when favored by -178 or more this year.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 50 of their 108 opportunities.

In 108 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 61-47-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have a 38-48 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.2% of those games).

Washington is 13-17 (winning 43.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 104 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-43-2).

The Nationals are 53-51-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich is hitting .260 with 12 doubles, 21 home runs and 42 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .338 and a slugging percentage of .449.

He ranks 77th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Yelich has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, two home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

William Contreras leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .354 this season while batting .258 with 59 walks and 60 runs scored. He's slugging .379.

His batting average ranks 82nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 39th, and his slugging percentage 128th.

Sal Frelick is batting .296 with a .412 slugging percentage and 41 RBI this year.

Brice Turang has six home runs, 45 RBI and a batting average of .275 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has racked up a slugging percentage of .473, a team-high for the Nationals. He's batting .277 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 37th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

James Wood paces his team with 106 hits and a .362 on-base percentage, with a team-best .488 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .260.

His batting average is 77th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 26th in slugging.

Luis Garcia is batting .261 with 22 doubles, nine home runs and 21 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe has 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 39 walks while batting .222.

Brewers vs Nationals Head to Head

8/2/2025: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 8/1/2025: 16-9 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

16-9 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/13/2025: 8-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

8-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 7/12/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 7/11/2025: 8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/4/2024: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/3/2024: 6-4 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-4 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/2/2024: 8-3 MIL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-3 MIL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/14/2024: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/13/2024: 6-5 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

