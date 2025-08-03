Guardians vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 3
In MLB action on Sunday, the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins.
Guardians vs Twins Game Info
- Cleveland Guardians (56-54) vs. Minnesota Twins (51-59)
- Date: Sunday, August 3, 2025
- Time: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: CLEG and MNNT
Guardians vs Twins Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CLE: (-166) | MIN: (+140)
- Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+116) | MIN: +1.5 (-140)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)
Guardians vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 2-1, 4.14 ERA vs Jose Urena (Twins) - 0-0, 5.40 ERA
The Guardians will give the ball to Joey Cantillo (2-1, 4.14 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Jose Urena. Cantillo's team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cantillo's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Urena has started two games with set spreads, and the Twins went 1-1-0. The Twins were the moneyline underdog for one Urena start this season -- they won.
Guardians vs Twins Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Guardians win (53.5%)
Guardians vs Twins Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Guardians vs. Twins reveal Cleveland as the favorite (-166) and Minnesota as the underdog (+140) on the road.
Guardians vs Twins Spread
- The Guardians are hosting the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+116 to cover) on the runline. Minnesota is -140 to cover.
Guardians vs Twins Over/Under
- Guardians versus Twins on Aug. 3 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.
Guardians vs Twins Betting Trends
- The Guardians have come away with 29 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Cleveland has been a -166 moneyline favorite on seven occasions this season and won every time.
- The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 48 of their 107 opportunities.
- The Guardians have an against the spread mark of 55-52-0 in 107 games with a line this season.
- The Twins have won 37.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (13-22).
- Minnesota has a 2-4 record (winning only 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +140 or longer.
- The Twins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 106 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 44 of those games (44-56-6).
- The Twins have a 53-53-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in OBP (.375), slugging percentage (.526) and total hits (121) this season. He has a .300 batting average.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 12th in slugging.
- Ramirez has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.
- Steven Kwan has 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 40 walks. He's batting .285 and slugging .404 with an on-base percentage of .348.
- Among all qualified, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging percentage.
- Carlos Santana is batting .230 with a .343 slugging percentage and 46 RBI this year.
- Santana enters this matchup with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.
- Kyle Manzardo has 18 home runs, 48 RBI and a batting average of .237 this season.
Twins Player Leaders
- Trevor Larnach is batting .244 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .317.
- Including all the qualified players in MLB, he ranks 115th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging percentage.
- Ryan Jeffers is hitting .255 with 19 doubles, seven home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .343.
- Brooks Lee is hitting .250 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 16 walks.
- Kody Clemens has seven doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 18 walks while batting .215.
Guardians vs Twins Head to Head
- 8/2/2025: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 8/1/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 5/21/2025: 5-1 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 5/1/2025: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 4/30/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/28/2025: 11-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 9/19/2024: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 9/18/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 9/17/2024: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 9/16/2024: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
