Guardians vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 3

In MLB action on Sunday, the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins.

Guardians vs Twins Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (56-54) vs. Minnesota Twins (51-59)

Date: Sunday, August 3, 2025

Sunday, August 3, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and MNNT

Guardians vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-166) | MIN: (+140)

CLE: (-166) | MIN: (+140) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+116) | MIN: +1.5 (-140)

CLE: -1.5 (+116) | MIN: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Guardians vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 2-1, 4.14 ERA vs Jose Urena (Twins) - 0-0, 5.40 ERA

The Guardians will give the ball to Joey Cantillo (2-1, 4.14 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Jose Urena. Cantillo's team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cantillo's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Urena has started two games with set spreads, and the Twins went 1-1-0. The Twins were the moneyline underdog for one Urena start this season -- they won.

Guardians vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (53.5%)

Guardians vs Twins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Guardians vs. Twins reveal Cleveland as the favorite (-166) and Minnesota as the underdog (+140) on the road.

Guardians vs Twins Spread

The Guardians are hosting the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+116 to cover) on the runline. Minnesota is -140 to cover.

Guardians vs Twins Over/Under

Guardians versus Twins on Aug. 3 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Guardians vs Twins Betting Trends

The Guardians have come away with 29 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Cleveland has been a -166 moneyline favorite on seven occasions this season and won every time.

The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 48 of their 107 opportunities.

The Guardians have an against the spread mark of 55-52-0 in 107 games with a line this season.

The Twins have won 37.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (13-22).

Minnesota has a 2-4 record (winning only 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +140 or longer.

The Twins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 106 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 44 of those games (44-56-6).

The Twins have a 53-53-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in OBP (.375), slugging percentage (.526) and total hits (121) this season. He has a .300 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Ramirez has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Steven Kwan has 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 40 walks. He's batting .285 and slugging .404 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Among all qualified, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging percentage.

Carlos Santana is batting .230 with a .343 slugging percentage and 46 RBI this year.

Santana enters this matchup with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Kyle Manzardo has 18 home runs, 48 RBI and a batting average of .237 this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Trevor Larnach is batting .244 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, he ranks 115th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging percentage.

Ryan Jeffers is hitting .255 with 19 doubles, seven home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Brooks Lee is hitting .250 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 16 walks.

Kody Clemens has seven doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 18 walks while batting .215.

Guardians vs Twins Head to Head

8/2/2025: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/1/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/21/2025: 5-1 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/1/2025: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/30/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/28/2025: 11-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/19/2024: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/18/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/17/2024: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/16/2024: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

