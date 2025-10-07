3 Best MLB Playoff Bets, Player Props, and Home Runs Picks for Tuesday 10/7/25

The MLB playoffs have arrived, and just like the regular season, each game gives us tons of markets to dig through -- from totals to home runs and strikeout props.

Using our MLB projections as a guide, which MLB odds from FanDuel Sportsbook are most appealing for today's games?

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB Playoffs Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks

Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers

Logan Gilbert is one of the best pitchers in baseball, and I like him to get to at least seven punchouts in today's Game 3.

Gilbert has always been good, and he took things to a new level in 2025, recording a 2.86 SIERA, 32.3% strikeout rate and 15.5% swinging-strike rate. All of those numbers are career-best marks, and they put him firmly in the elite tier of pitchers.

While the Detroit Tigers are a quality offense, Gilbert has faced them twice already this season. In those two outings, Gilbert fanned 19 across 10.1 innings.

Plus, the Tigers have a 29.6% K rate in these playoffs and have scored just 3.0 runs per game through four contests while giving up big-strikeout days to both George Kirby (8 Ks) and Gavin Williams (8 Ks).

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays are a really tough matchup for lefties as they rank fourth in wOBA (.328) in the split and carry the second-lowest strikeout rate (18.6%). That pushes me toward Carlos Rodon to go under 4.5 strikeouts.

For the season, Rodon had a 25.7% K rate and 12.4% swinging-strike rate -- numbers that are good but not great. The swinging-strike rate was his worst since 2020.

He faced the Jays twice in 2025, finishing with four strikeouts in each appearance.

The situation also works in our favor. The New York Yankees have no room for error, so if Rodon hits a rough patch in the game, they may have a very quick hook.

I think it all adds up to a low-strikeout game for Rodon.

Shane Bieber is taking the ball for Toronto, and that puts the Yankees' right-handed hitters in a good spot.

Bieber's return from injury went extremely well. But there are two caveats -- it was just 40.1 innings, and righties mauled him to the tune of a .396 wOBA and 2.95 homers per nine.

Prior to injury, Bieber didn't have reverse splits, so it's possible his post-injury struggles are small-sample noise. But he's thrown just 52.1 innings total since the start of 2024, so there's not much recent data to go on.

Giancarlo Stanton had an injury-shortened season himself this year. When he was on the field, he dominated, amassing 24 dingers and a .395 wOBA over 281 plate appearances. At home, he posted a .421 wOBA with 15 bombs.

