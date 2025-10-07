4 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 10/7/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props

Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers

Tyler Bertuzzi Shots on Goal Tyler Bertuzzi - Over Oct 7 9:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is good work by the NHL schedule-makers. The two-time defending champion Florida Panthers will host Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks, who are looking to make some statement that they've improved around the superstar.

They definitely have, which has bumped Tyler Bertuzzi to the second forward line at 5-on-5. It'll be a plus to now have Bertuzzi's 46 points on a different line to balance their offense.

That move away from Bedard should also help his shot volume, but it was already really solid as is. Bertuzzi posted multiple shots on goal in 12 of his last 15 games to conclude last season. The reason this prop comes at extreme plus money is that Florida is a difficult matchup, surrendering the second-fewest Corsi (52.4) and third-fewest expected goals (2.72 xG) per 60 minutes last year.

If Chicago is indeed trailing in this one, we should get plenty of shot volume from that side late. Few on the roster are more willing to fire than Bertuzzi.

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers

Total Goals Over Oct 8 12:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Have both of these defenses gotten their act together entering 2025-26? Without massive upgrades in personnel, I'm not sure.

The Pittsburgh Penguins had the 11th-worst Corsi allowed (60.0) and 10th-worst rate of xG allowed per 60 minutes (3.12) in 2025, and they've struggled on that end of the ice for years. Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang, both past 35 with histories as scorers, aren't helping much on that end.

A real surprise was that the New York Rangers -- off an Eastern Conference Finals run the year prior -- were a bottom-10 squad in Corsi (60.5) and xG (3.28) surrendered per 60 minutes. Igor Shesterkin cleaned up what he could at 0.370 goals saved above expectation (GSAx) per 60 minutes, but now you're also hoping he doesn't have a down year even if the team-level defense has improved.

With all these questions, a reduced total (5.5) still comes at a playable number. I'll take it.

Player 1+ Points Player 1+ Points Evgeni Malkin +112 View more odds in Sportsbook

How will Evgeni Malkin's age-39 -- and perhaps final -- campaign start? Potentially on the scoresheet if we get some offense.

It appears the veteran will be retaining his identical role on the second forward line and first powerplay unit, and Malkin posted 50 points in 68 games played last season. At a rate of 0.7 per contest, you'd expect around even money (-101 implied) for a point in a given contest.

That's before you get to the plus matchup against New York, who enabled Malkin to record two points in three divisional matchups a year ago.

Leaning toward the Pens to cover a one-goal margin, I can make a plus-money play on Malkin finding a way to contribute.

Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings

Moneyline Colorado Avalanche Oct 8 2:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This wouldn't be a pick 'em if the Colorado Avalanche were at full strength. Top goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood is approaching his return from an offseason injury but won't make the official debut tonight in L.A.

I was extremely disappointed in the Los Angeles Kings' offseason. Entering the dance flush with cap space, they struck out entirely on adding scoring talent and retained eight of their top-nine forwards from last year's roster. It was a good roster, sitting fourth in the NHL in expected goals-for percentage (53.4 xGF%) while Darcy Kuemper (0.454 GSAx/60) played great. The problem is other teams have improved, and Kuemper's up-and-down career hasn't always remained that way.

Colorado, meanwhile, feels like an engine back at full song for the first time since its 2022 Stanley Cup. Gabriel Landeskog came back in April and contributed four points in seven postseason contests. That was his only action since 2022. Now, with an offseason to get re-integrated to the Avs' top six, it's hard to overstate how much the captain increases this team's chances to contend.

MoneyPuck projects Colorado to win tonight's game 55.4% of the time (-124 implied) behind backup goalie Scott Wedgewood (0.140 GSA/x), who was fine in limited action last year. When unsure Kuemper will end up being a significant advantage, I have to back the Avalanche.

Get a 50% Profit Boost Token for any wager on any NHL games taking place on October 7th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NHL bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.