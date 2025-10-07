4 Players to Stash in Fantasy Football Entering NFL Week 6

If you're consistently a step ahead of the competition in your fantasy football league, it can help you win a title, and this weekly piece will aim to help you stay ahead of the pack.

The goal here is to help you identify players who could be hot waiver adds down the road as well as to point out week-ahead pickups who could prove useful.

Here are some players to consider adding now and stashing on your bench for the future.

All fantasy football projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Fantasy Football Stash Candidates for Week 6

Kendre Miller, RB, Saints

Over the years, Alvin Kamara has been one of the best backs in football and a reliable source of production in fantasy football. But with the New Orleans Saints having a new coaching staff and looking toward the future, Kendre Miller has been getting more playing time in recent weeks.

After failing to eclipse a 30% snap rate in each of the first three weeks of the season, Miller has now logged 30-plus percent of the snaps in back-to-back weeks, including a season-high 41.9% snap rate in Week 5, per Next Gen Stats. Plus, for the first time this year, Miller handled more carries (10) than Kamara (8) in Sunday's win over the New York Giants.

With Kamara being a potential trade candidate and Miller getting more work in recent weeks, it's worth stashing Miller in case he becomes the starter in a fast-paced offense that has looked better than expected under new head coach Kellen Moore.

Brashard Smith, RB, Chiefs

At some point, the Kansas City Chiefs have to make some changes to get more out of their rushing attack, right? Across the first five weeks, the Chiefs have had a running back lead their team in rushing just once, and that came in Week 3 when Isiah Pacheco tallied only 45 yards on 10 carries versus the New York Giants.

Considering that either Patrick Mahomes or Xavier Worthy has been the leading rusher for the Chiefs in four of their first five games, it seems like it's only a matter of time before they either make a trade or give more work to rookie Brashard Smith. While Smith has primarily been utilized as a pass-catching back, that role can be extremely valuable in a Mahomes-led offense, and he also notably handled his first red-zone rushing attempt of the season in Monday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Even though the Chiefs are going to get Rashee Rice back soon, they need to find answers in their ground game with the lack of explosiveness Pacheco and Kareem Hunt have given them, and Smith could be part of the solution once Andy Reid trusts him more.

Luther Burden, WR, Bears

For those who placed some trust in the rookie skill players on the Chicago Bears, there has been some disappointment with how things have gone up to this point. However, patience is sometimes required with rookies, and the Bears are coming out of their bye week -- making it possible we see a post-bye rookie bump for Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland.

Aside from his Week 3 performance against the abysmal pass defense of the Dallas Cowboys where he had 3 catches for 101 yards and a touchdown, Burden has been used sparingly in Chicago's offense, logging just a 25.4% snap rate and 20.1% route rate through the first four weeks. A lack of usage to begin the campaign was always a possibility for Burden, especially with him dealing with a hamstring injury throughout training camp and the Bears having other receivers like D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze to get the ball to.

Besides Moore being a potential trade candidate, it should only be a matter of time before Burden usurps Olamide Zaccheaus (53.9% route rate through Week 4) on the depth chart.

Colston Loveland, TE, Bears

Whenever the Bears made Loveland the first tight end selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, the assumption was that he'd immediately become a focal point of Ben Johnson's offense. Despite Loveland splitting snaps with Cole Kmet through the first three weeks before suffering a hip injury that kept him sidelined in Week 4, there are reasons to be optimistic moving forward.

For starters, Kmet had a rough outing in Week 4 sans Loveland, hauling in only 3 of his team-high 9 targets for 46 yards with a -30.5% catch rate over expected and 1 drop versus the Las Vegas Raiders. Kmet is a solid tight end, but he doesn't possess the receiving upside that Loveland brings, and the Bears could benefit from having more players who can win over the middle of the field like Loveland.

If you're someone who needs help at the tight end spot, now is the time to stash Loveland, as he's rostered in only 27% of leagues (via Yahoo) and has a chance to see increased usage with Chicago having their bye week in Week 5.

