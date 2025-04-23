3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 4/23/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

The Boston Red Sox have won six of their last seven and show a 5.5-run implied total in tonight's matchup against the Seattle Mariners.

We can thank Seattle's Emerson Hancock (and Boston's Sean Newcomb) for this slate-leading 10.0-run over/under. Hancock pitched to a 5.11 SIERA and 5.94 xERA in 2024. Through two starts this season, he's given up 12 hits, 8 earned runs, and 2 home runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Will Alex Bregman be the next slugger to get to him?

Bregman has shown reverse splits over his last few seasons. This year, he's producing a .308 BA, .564 SLG, 158 wRC+, and a 51.6% fly-ball rate versus right-handed pitchers.

Hancock, meanwhile, has coughed up a .265 ISO, 44.6% fly-ball rate, and 2.55 home runs per nine innings to righties through 17 career starts. He also strikes out (15.6%) and walks (4.5%) this handedness at a low rate, offering Bregman a solid opportunity to make some contact tonight.

Boston's third baseman has logged 19 RBIs through 24 games. I'll side with +135 odds that he can notch his 20th tonight.

Our Skyler Carlin wrote up Bregman as one of today's top home run picks.

Oneil Cruz leads Major League Baseball with 10 stolen bases through 21 games. He's yet to get caught stealing, and the Pittsburgh Pirates are attempting the fourth-most stolen bases (1.46) per game.

The Pirates are especially aggressive on the road, averaging a league-leading 1.82 stolen bases per game away from PNC Park. A soft road matchup against Jack Kochanowicz puts Cruz in position to reach base, so let's look for him to steal a bag.

Cruz sports a .275 BA, .411 wOBA, and 159 wRC+ versus right-handed pitchers.

Kochanowicz has allowed a concerning 23 hits, 14 ER, 7 walks, and 10 strikeouts through 20 1/3 innings pitched this season. Lefties are showing a .357 wOBA against him.

Batting leadoff, Cruz has an ideal matchup to reach base. The Pirates rank second in stolen base percentage on the road while the Angels are giving up the 13th-most stolen bases (0.82) per game.

Taj Bradley had a rough go of it his last time out (6 ER, 3 Ks), although it's on trend for pitchers to struggle against the New York Yankees. Bradley's 3.70 xERA, 3.78 xFIP, and 3.86 SIERA indicate that his 5.24 ERA is misleading, so let's look for him to bounce back against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Bradley posted a 26.6% strikeout rate in 2024 and holds a 25.3% K% this campaign. Dating back to last season, he's exceeded 5.5 Ks in 65.5% of his starts (19 out of 29), but these +132 odds imply only a 43.1% probability.

At first glance, Arizona (19.3% K%; fourth-lowest in MLB) is a terrible matchup for strikeouts. However, they strike out at a middle-of-the-road rate (21.3%; 16th) versus righties and rank sixth in overall K% across the last seven days.

After Bradley earned seven strikeouts in each of his first three starts, I like his chances to get back on track tonight.

