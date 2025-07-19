Rays vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 19

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Tampa Bay Rays playing the Baltimore Orioles.

Rays vs Orioles Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (51-47) vs. Baltimore Orioles (43-53)

Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025

Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

Coverage: FDSSUN and MASN2

Rays vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-124) | BAL: (+106)

TB: (-124) | BAL: (+106) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+158) | BAL: +1.5 (-192)

TB: -1.5 (+158) | BAL: +1.5 (-192) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rays vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell (Rays) - 8-7, 3.56 ERA vs Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 8-7, 4.24 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zack Littell (8-7) to the mound, while Dean Kremer (8-7) will take the ball for the Orioles. Littell and his team are 8-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. Littell's team is 4-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Orioles have a 9-9-0 ATS record in Kremer's 18 starts with a set spread. The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline in nine of Kremer's starts this season, and they went 4-5 in those games.

Rays vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (60.2%)

Rays vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -124 favorite at home.

Rays vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are at the Rays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Orioles are +158 to cover the spread, and the Rays are -192.

Rays vs Orioles Over/Under

Rays versus Orioles, on July 19, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Rays vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Rays have been favorites in 48 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (60.4%) in those contests.

This season Tampa Bay has come away with a win 21 times in 37 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 38 of their 95 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 95 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 45-50-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline 46 total times this season. They've gone 21-25 in those games.

Baltimore has a 13-14 record (winning 48.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Orioles have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 94 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 41 of those games (41-50-3).

The Orioles have gone 38-56-0 against the spread this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay in total hits (93) this season while batting .257 with 44 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .296 and a slugging percentage of .517.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 86th in batting average, 133rd in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Caminero has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with three home runs and six RBIs.

Yandy Diaz has hit 15 homers this season while driving in 57 runs. He's batting .290 this season and slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Among qualifiers, he is 18th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage.

Diaz enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Brandon Lowe is batting .272 with a .484 slugging percentage and 50 RBI this year.

Jonathan Aranda has 102 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .394.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has put up a slugging percentage of .465 and has 96 hits, both team-high figures for the Orioles. He's batting .282 and with an on-base percentage of .349.

He is 30th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Ryan O'Hearn leads his team with a .381 OBP. He has a batting average of .283 while slugging .453.

He is currently 27th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Cedric Mullins has 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .215.

Jackson Holliday is hitting .256 with 14 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 20 walks.

Rays vs Orioles Head to Head

7/18/2025: 11-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/29/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/28/2025: 11-3 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-3 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/27/2025: 22-8 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

22-8 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/19/2025: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/18/2025: 12-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

12-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/17/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/16/2025: 7-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/8/2024: 2-0 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

2-0 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/6/2024: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

