Guardians vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 19

On Saturday in MLB, the Cleveland Guardians are playing the Athletics.

Guardians vs Athletics Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (47-49) vs. Athletics (41-58)

Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025

Saturday, July 19, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and NBCS-CA

Guardians vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-136) | OAK: (+116)

CLE: (-136) | OAK: (+116) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+146) | OAK: +1.5 (-176)

CLE: -1.5 (+146) | OAK: +1.5 (-176) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Guardians vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen (Guardians) - 6-7, 4.00 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 2-11, 5.16 ERA

The Guardians will give the nod to Logan Allen (6-7) versus the Athletics and Luis Severino (2-11). Allen's team is 7-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Allen's team has won each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Athletics are 7-12-0 ATS in Severino's 19 starts with a set spread. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in 17 of Severino's starts this season, and they went 4-13 in those games.

Guardians vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (50.9%)

Guardians vs Athletics Moneyline

The Guardians vs Athletics moneyline has the Guardians as a -136 favorite, while the Athletics are a +116 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Athletics Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Guardians are +146 to cover, while the Athletics are -176 to cover.

Guardians vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for Guardians-Athletics on July 19 is 9. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Guardians vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Guardians have come away with 21 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season, the Guardians have come away with a win eight times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 or better on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 41 of their 94 games with a total this season.

The Guardians have an against the spread mark of 48-46-0 in 94 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have a 29-47 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.2% of those games).

The Athletics have gone 16-36 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (30.8%).

The Athletics have played in 98 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-43-5).

The Athletics have covered 50% of their games this season, going 49-49-0 ATS.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in OBP (.367), slugging percentage (.516) and total hits (104) this season. He has a .298 batting average.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 10th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Steven Kwan is batting .285 with 20 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 33 walks, while slugging .396 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 25th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging percentage.

Carlos Santana has 72 hits this season and has a slash line of .229/.324/.357.

Kyle Manzardo is batting .217 with a .293 OBP and 37 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Manzardo brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .200 with two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has 108 hits, a team-high for the Athletics. He's batting .281 and slugging .518 with an on-base percentage of .357.

He ranks 35th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Rooker brings a seven-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .389 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs, five walks and 10 RBIs.

Jacob Wilson's .369 on-base percentage and .453 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .326.

He ranks second in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage in MLB.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .259 with 14 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 37 walks.

Lawrence Butler is hitting .248 with 24 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 41 walks.

Guardians vs Athletics Head to Head

7/18/2025: 8-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/22/2025: 3-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/21/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/20/2025: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/21/2024: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/20/2024: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/19/2024: 10-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

10-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 3/31/2024: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 3/30/2024: 12-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

12-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 3/29/2024: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

