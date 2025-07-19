Royals vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 19

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the Kansas City Royals taking on the Miami Marlins.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Royals vs Marlins Game Info

Kansas City Royals (47-51) vs. Miami Marlins (45-51)

Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025

Saturday, July 19, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: MLB Network, FDSFL, and FDSKC

Royals vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-116) | MIA: (-102)

KC: (-116) | MIA: (-102) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+140) | MIA: +1.5 (-170)

KC: -1.5 (+140) | MIA: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Royals vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha (Royals) - 4-9, 3.74 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Marlins) - 3-8, 5.62 ERA

The Royals will look to Michael Wacha (4-9) versus the Marlins and Cal Quantrill (3-8). Wacha and his team are 8-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Wacha starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-4. The Marlins have a 10-7-0 record against the spread in Quantrill's starts. The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline in 16 of Quantrill's starts this season, and they went 9-7 in those games.

Royals vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (56.2%)

Royals vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Marlins-Royals, Miami is the underdog at -102, and Kansas City is -116 playing on the road.

Royals vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (-170 to cover), and Kansas City is +140 to cover the runline.

Royals vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for the Royals versus Marlins game on July 19 has been set at 8.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Royals have won in 18, or 50%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Kansas City has come away with a win 17 times in 35 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Royals have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 37 of 96 chances this season.

The Royals have an against the spread record of 48-48-0 in 96 games with a line this season.

The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline 82 total times this season. They've finished 38-44 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Miami has a record of 34-40 (45.9%).

The Marlins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 44 times this season for a 44-48-0 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have put together a 55-37-0 record ATS this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.500) and total hits (113) this season. He's batting .293 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Witt hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City in OBP (.355) this season, fueled by 106 hits. He's batting .299 while slugging .454.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him ninth, his on-base percentage 43rd, and his slugging percentage 60th.

Garcia heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with two doubles.

Vinnie Pasquantino has collected 101 base hits, an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .432 this season.

Salvador Perez is batting .247 with a .292 OBP and 54 RBI for Kansas City this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has racked up 92 hits with a .371 on-base percentage and a .563 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Marlins. He's batting .298.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 10th, his on-base percentage is 20th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Stowers hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .667 with five home runs, three walks and 11 RBIs.

Otto Lopez is hitting .249 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .392 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 102nd in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 111th in slugging percentage.

Agustin Ramirez is batting .245 with 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 19 walks.

Xavier Edwards' .344 slugging percentage paces his team.

Royals vs Marlins Head to Head

7/18/2025: 8-7 MIA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-7 MIA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/26/2024: 5-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/25/2024: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

2-1 MIA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/24/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 6/7/2023: 6-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/6/2023: 6-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/5/2023: 9-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!