Padres vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 19

On Saturday in MLB, the San Diego Padres are playing the Washington Nationals.

Padres vs Nationals Game Info

San Diego Padres (53-44) vs. Washington Nationals (38-59)

Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025

Saturday, July 19, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and SDPA

Padres vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-142) | WSH: (+120)

SD: (-142) | WSH: (+120) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+114) | WSH: +1.5 (-137)

SD: -1.5 (+114) | WSH: +1.5 (-137) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Padres vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish (Padres) - 0-1, 6.48 ERA vs Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 5-10, 5.21 ERA

The Padres will give the ball to Yu Darvish (0-1, 6.48 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Mitchell Parker (5-10, 5.21 ERA). Darvish has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Darvish's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Nationals have a 9-8-0 ATS record in Parker's 17 starts that had a set spread. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 14 of Parker's starts this season, and they went 8-6 in those games.

Padres vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (55.6%)

Padres vs Nationals Moneyline

San Diego is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +120 underdog at home.

Padres vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Padres. The Nationals are -137 to cover the spread, and the Padres are +114.

Padres vs Nationals Over/Under

Padres versus Nationals on July 19 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Padres vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Padres have been victorious in 29, or 60.4%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

San Diego has a record of 20-12 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

The Padres' games have gone over the total in 40 of their 96 opportunities.

The Padres have posted a record of 52-44-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have won 44.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (33-41).

Washington has a record of 20-31 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (39.2%).

The Nationals have combined with opponents to go over the total 52 times this season for a 52-38-2 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have gone 47-45-0 against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.495) and total hits (108) this season. He's batting .290 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Machado hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, three home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego with an OBP of .364 this season while batting .268 with 51 walks and 66 runs scored. He's slugging .448.

He is 62nd in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Tatis enters this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, nine walks and four RBIs.

Luis Arraez has collected 104 base hits, an OBP of .318 and a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .268 with a .345 OBP and 31 RBI for San Diego this season.

Bogaerts takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .444 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has racked up 99 hits with a .380 on-base percentage and a .529 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Nationals. He's batting .276.

He is 46th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

C.J. Abrams is batting .287 with 20 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia has 20 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks while hitting .259.

Nathaniel Lowe has 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 34 walks while batting .230.

Padres vs Nationals Head to Head

7/18/2025: 7-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/25/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/24/2025: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/23/2025: 10-6 WSH (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-6 WSH (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/25/2024: 3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/24/2024: 12-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

12-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/23/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/26/2024: 8-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/25/2024: 9-7 SD (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-7 SD (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/24/2024: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

