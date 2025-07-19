Pirates vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 19

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Chicago White Sox is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Pirates vs White Sox Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (39-59) vs. Chicago White Sox (33-65)

Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025

Saturday, July 19, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and CHSN

Pirates vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-134) | CHW: (+116)

PIT: (-134) | CHW: (+116) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+146) | CHW: +1.5 (-178)

PIT: -1.5 (+146) | CHW: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Pirates vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows (Pirates) - 1-3, 4.83 ERA vs Adrian Houser (White Sox) - 5-2, 1.56 ERA

The probable pitchers are Mike Burrows (1-3) for the Pirates and Adrian Houser (5-2) for the White Sox. Burrows' team is 5-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. This will be Burrows' first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. When Houser starts, the White Sox are 6-2-0 against the spread. The White Sox are 4-3 in Houser's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Pirates vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (54.8%)

Pirates vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-White Sox, Pittsburgh is the favorite at -134, and Chicago is +116 playing on the road.

Pirates vs White Sox Spread

The Pirates are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -178 to cover.

The over/under for Pirates-White Sox on July 19 is 8.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Pirates vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Pirates have come away with 11 wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 5-6 when favored by -134 or more this year.

The Pirates and their opponents have hit the over in 35 of their 91 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 91 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 46-45-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have won 30 of the 92 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (32.6%).

Chicago is 26-53 (winning only 32.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

In the 95 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-49-5).

The White Sox have put together a 51-44-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.7% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh with 67 hits, batting .216 this season with 29 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .322 and a slugging percentage of .416.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 145th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 93rd, and he is 89th in slugging.

Cruz hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .273 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Bryan Reynolds has hit 10 homers this season while driving in 46 runs. He's batting .226 this season and slugging .372 with an on-base percentage of .288.

Among qualifying batters, he is 138th in batting average, 141st in on-base percentage and 136th in slugging percentage.

Reynolds brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with two doubles.

Andrew McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .334 this season while batting .252 with 37 walks and 30 runs scored.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has one home run, 23 RBI and a batting average of .276 this season.

Kiner-Falefa brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with two doubles and an RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has an on-base percentage of .299, a team-high for the White Sox. He's batting .216 and slugging .380.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 145th in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage and 122nd in slugging percentage.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .238 with 11 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Luis Robert has nine doubles, 10 home runs and 33 walks while batting .196.

Chase Meidroth is hitting .239 with seven doubles, two home runs and 32 walks.

Pirates vs White Sox Head to Head

7/18/2025: 10-1 CHW (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

10-1 CHW (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/14/2024: 9-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

9-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 7/13/2024: 6-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/12/2024: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 PIT (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/9/2023: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/8/2023: 11-5 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

11-5 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/7/2023: 13-9 PIT (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

