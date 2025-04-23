3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Wednesday 4/23/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Alex Bregman hasn't wasted any time getting acclimated on the Boston Red Sox, registering a .390 wOBA, 155 wRC+, .219 ISO, and 4 homers in his first 109 plate appearances this season. On top of that, Bregman is in the 88th percentile in average exit velocity (92.7 MPH), 72nd percentile in hard-hit rate (48.1%), and 96th percentile in squared-up rate (36.9%).

What makes Bregman such an enticing pick to hit one over the fence on Wednesday is the fact he'll be facing Emerson Hancock, who will be making his third start of the campaign for the Seattle Mariners. Although it's a limited sample size, Hancock is producing a dismal 7.20 xERA, 14.8% strikeout rate, and 13.6% barrel rate across his first 2 starts and 5.2 innings pitched in 2025.

Just a season ago, Hancock had massive reverse splits, coughing up 2.73 HR/9 and a 46.2% flyball rate against righties (compared to 0.65 HR/9 and 37.5% flyball rate against lefties). Lastly, Hancock throws a sinker very often to right-handed batters, and two of Bregman's four long balls this season have come against sinkers versus right-handed pitchers.

James Wood was someone we backed yesterday to hit a dinger, and while he didn't produce a homer, he still saw the ball well with three hits and two doubles versus the Baltimore Orioles. Instead of turning our back on Wood, we're going right back to him on Wednesday with Tomoyuki Sugano slated to make his fifth start of the season for Baltimore.

Over his first 4 starts and 21.0 innings pitched, Sugano is residing in the 10th percentile in xERA (6.43), 1st percentile in strikeout rate (9.2%), and 19th percentile in barrel rate (12.3%). Sugano's inability to get the ball past bats has led to him posting the 22nd-worst HR/9 (1.71) among pitchers with 20-plus inning pitched, putting Wood firmly on our radar.

In addition to Sugano's woeful HR/9 numbers, he has the 24th-worst xSLG (.568) of the pitchers who have had 25 balls put in play against them. Meanwhile, Wood is sitting in the 92nd percentile in xSLG (.596), 94th percentile in average exit velocity (94.3 MPH), 95th percentile in barrel rate (19.7%), and 94th percentile in hard-hit rate (57.4%) with 7 homers to his name already this season.

The Pittsburgh Pirates don't have an overly daunting lineup, but Oneil Cruz is certainly someone who can do plenty of damage out of the leadoff spot, especially against right-handed hurlers.

Cruz has gotten off to an impressive start to the new campaign, ranking in the 94th percentile in average exit velocity (94.0 MPH), 91st percentile in barrel rate (18.0%), 90th percentile in hard-hit rate (54.0%), and 81st percentile in launch angle sweet-spot rate (40.0%) with 5 dingers in his first 88 plate appearances.

Not only has Jack Kochanowicz surrendered a combined 10 earned runs in his last two starts for the Los Angeles Angels, but he's also given up at least one long ball in three of his first four starts. Additionally, Kochanowicz is currently in the 12th percentile in average exit velocity (92.0 MPH), 4th percentile in strikeout rate (11.2%), 36th percentile in barrel rate (9.9%), and 27th percentile in hard-hit rate (46.5%).

Being that Kochanowicz hasn't pitched more than five innings in his last three starts, we could see LA's bullpen be plenty involved, which wouldn't be the worst thing for Cruz. At the moment, the Angels' bullpen is sporting the 3rd-worst HR/9 (1.49), 8th-worst average exit velocity (89.4 MPH), and 10th-worst barrel rate (9.3%) in the league.

