3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 9/2/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Noelvi Marte sports a .242 ISO, .303 BA, .545 SLG, and 12.5% barrel rate across the past 30 days. He notched at least two bases in 12 out of 25 games in this span and is a good bet to do so tonight at even money odds.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Noelvi Marte -105 View more odds in Sportsbook

Marte and the Cincinnati Reds will host Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays this evening. Berrios owns a 3.95 ERA but has less-than-desirable ERA indicators, including a 4.35 xFIP and 4.58 expected ERA. The northpaw shows reverse splits, as he coughs up a .225 ISO, .476 SLG, 43.0% fly-ball rate, and 1.79 home runs per nine innings to right-handed hitters. He also permits 1.98 home runs per nine innings to righties on the road.

Marte has reverse splits, too. He touts a .293 BA, .569 SLG, 17.8% strikeout rate, and 3.1% walk rate versus right-handed pitchers. To add, he bats leadoff for the Reds and is averaging 4.4 at-bats across his last eight games. With a friendly matchup and spot in the batting order, Marte is my favorite bet to record two bases on Tuesday.

Batting leadoff for the Atlanta Braves has allowed Jurickson Profar to log 27 runs over his last 28 games. At +125 odds, I see value in backing Profar to score in his matchup against Shota Imanaga and the Chicago Cubs.

To Record A Run To Record A Run Jurickson Profar +115 View more odds in Sportsbook

Across the past 30 days, Profar has been fantastic with a .428 wOBA -- good for the sixth-highest in MLB (minimum 100 PA). On the season, the switch-hitter sports a .290 BA and only a 14.7% strikeout rate versus left-handed pitchers, so we should like his path to reach base against Imanaga.

Imanaga's 3.08 ERA is due to regress based on a 3.63 xERA and 4.52 xFIP. He's coughed up 1.87 home runs per nine innings (sixth-most in MLB) since July and has allowed 10 bombs across his last seven starts. On the year, the fly-ball pitcher cedes a 56.2% fly-ball rate and 1.83 home runs per nine innings to right-handed hitters. All to say, we can look for one of Atlanta's hitters to come through with an extra-base hit past Profar in the leadoff spot, which puts me on Profar to score a run at +125 odds in this one.

Luis Severino enters the night with a 4.82 ERA and 17.2% strikeout rate and will make his first start since August 5th after being activated off the IL due to a strained left oblique.

At face value, he's not someone we want to support in the K department. However, I want to go there tonight.

Luis Severino - Strikeouts Luis Severino Over Sep 2 11:46pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

When tossing away from the hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park, Severino navigates a 3.17 ERA and 1.06 WHIP. Moreover, he held a 2.93 ERA, 3.53 SIERA, 3.65 xFIP, and a blazing 26.3% strikeout rate across five starts before hitting the IL.

In my eyes, a date with the St. Louis Cardinals is the cherry on top. St. Louis' active roster sports a bleh .301 wOBA (second-worst in MLB), .372 SLG (second-worst), and 93 wRC+ (fourth-worst) versus right-handed pitchers. They strike out at a 24.7% rate (second-highest) against this handedness and struggle with a massive 26.9% K% versus righties across the past 30 days.

We need to taper expectations considering this will be Severino's first start in nearly a month, but A's manager Mark Kotsay plans on letting Severino throw in the 75-pitch range and then go from there. Add in a soft matchup and low expectations from the market, and we can look to target the over at +110 odds.

Get a 50% Profit Boost Token to use on a “To Hit a Home Run” wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on September 2nd! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.