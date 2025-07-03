3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Thursday 7/3/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Jazz Chisholm is having a really nice season for the New York Yankees, and he's in a good spot to drive in a run today.

The Yankees are facing Chris Bassitt and are listed at -178 to go over 3.5 runs. Chisholm is likely to hit fifth in the order, and that's a golden slot for RBIs. For the season, Jazz has 36 RBI in 56 games, and he's driven in 10 runs over the last 11 games.

He's been excellent at the plate overall, mashing his way to a .359 wOBA, which is backed up by a .364 expected wOBA. His wOBA with the platoon advantage is an impressive .387.

Facing a righty tonight and with New York's offense expected to have success, Chisholm should be presented with some RBI opportunities, and once Bassitt is out of the game, Jazz can go to work against a Toronto Blue Jays 'pen that is next to last in reliever xFIP over the last 30 days (4.73).

I'm loving Rafael Devers' matchup versus Brandon Pfaadt.

Pfaadt is getting rocked by left-handed hitters to the tune of a .371 wOBA and 40.5% hard-hit rate. The San Francisco Giants are -172 to go over 3.5 runs, and Devers can get in on the fun.

While he's off to a slow start with the Giants, Devers owns a lengthy track record of dominance versus RHP, including a .375 wOBA, 43.2% hard-hit rate and 43.9% fly-ball rate in the split this season.

If Devers doesn't get it done against Pfaadt, he'll still be in a good spot later in the game as the Arizona Diamondbacks' relievers are 19th in xFIP this season (4.11).

Likely to hit third in the lineup -- right behind Heliot Ramos and Mike Yastrzemski -- Devers is an appealing RBI bet today.

It's undoubtedly been a poor season for Mookie Betts as he's struggled to a .308 wOBA and 29.6% hard-hit rate -- both of which are career-worst clips. But he has a friendly matchup against Aaron Civale, and there are some reasons to be bullish on Mookie despite the down campaign.

All is not lost for Betts. ZiPS and Steamer both expect him to pick it up the rest of the way, projecting him for wOBAs of .358 and .366, respectively. He's got a 10.1% K rate, the lowest of his career, as well as a 47.7% fly-ball rate. His expected wOBA is .329 -- not an amazing number but still much better than his .308 wOBA.

Civale has put up some reverse-splits this season and last, with righties tagging him for a 42.9% fly-ball rate last year and a .376 wOBA this season.

Following Civale, the Chicago White Sox will turn to a bullpen with the worst xFIP (4.64) in the game.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are -104 to go over 5.5 runs, so Betts should get plenty of plate appearances tonight even if LA doesn't hit in the bottom of the ninth.

