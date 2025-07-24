3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Thursday 7/24/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

The Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels will kick off a four-game series in Anaheim on Thursday.

Logan Evans will toe the rubber for the M's, and he's in a spot to get banged up by a Halos team that paces MLB in wOBA (.348) and wRC+ (123) across the past 30 days.

The rookie Evans made his big leagues debut in April and has 10 starts to his name. He's garnered a nice 3.81 ERA, but a 4.56 xFIP, 4.66 SIERA, and a rough 5.51 expected ERA suggest he's primed to regress in the wrong direction. The right-hander coughs up a .427 SLG and 1.57 home runs per nine innings in same-handed matchups, making Taylor Ward's RBI prop an interesting target.

Ward may show superior numbers when handed the platoon advantage, but he's still producing a .239 ISO and 48.5% fly-ball rate against RHPs. Moreover, he sports an 18.5% barrel rate and .359 ISO across the past two weeks.

He typically bats cleanup for the Angels, which has led to him logging the eighth-most RBIs (76) in baseball. In fact, he's notched at least one RBI in 46.0% of games this season -- up from the 38.5% implied probability on these +160 odds.

Cal Raleigh is tied for the second-most RBIs in baseball, collecting 84 of 'em in just 99 games time. He'll face a left-handed hurler in this Mariners-Angels showdown, leading me to support his RBI prop at plus money.

Yusei Kikuchi is the southpaw in question. He enters with a 3.13 ERA, 4.03 xFIP, and 4.26 xERA. For the season, he's coughed up a 42.9% fly-ball rate and 1.31 home runs per nine innings to right-handed hitters. Good luck escaping Raleigh, who is belting LHPs with a .321 batting average, .807 slugging percentage, 52.7% fly-ball rate, and 227 wRC+ this season.

Notably, only two players in MLB own higher than a .685 SLG versus lefties -- Aaron Judge (.810) and Raleigh (.807).

To add, Raleigh walks at just a 6.0% rate against lefties, meaning he's got a good shot to put the ball in play opposite Kikuchi. And even when LA's starter leaves the game, the switch-hitting Raleigh still has strong marks (.310 ISO) to toss at a potential righty reliever.

Luis Severino hasn't managed to pitch past the fifth inning in six straight starts.

Who's to say he can go six frames on the road against a red-hot Houston Astros group?

The 'Stros have gone 24-12 since June 11th, in large part thanks to the offense. In that span, Houston's bats have churned out a .451 SLG, .342 wOBA, and 120 wRC+ -- MLB-best marks across the board.

On the year, Severino sports a 5.10 ERA, 4.71 xERA, 4.75 SIERA, and 4.69 xFIP. He's been a bit of a wreck since the start of June, posting a troublesome 6.94 ERA, 5.49 xFIP, 1,65 WHIP, and just a 13.5% strikeout rate in that 46-inning span.

Though Luis will dodge Sutter Health Park -- a venue where he carries a 6.68 ERA -- an above-average Astros offense won't afford him easy outs.

Severino has recorded under 17.5 outs in eight of his last nine starts, and four of those outings were on the road. In what will be his third start against the Astros this season, look for Severino to get yanked before the sixth inning comes to a close.

