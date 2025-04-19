3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Saturday 4/19/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Best MLB Player Props Today

MacKenzie Gore - Strikeouts MacKenzie Gore Under Apr 19 8:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I get it. The Colorado Rockies stink. This is still a ridiculously high mark for MacKenzie Gore at Coors Field.

Gore's 33.7% K rate so far is gargantuan, but he's likely overperformed to earn it. The lefty's swinging-strike rate (12.7%) would imply much lower, and he's also entering with a concerningly high flyball (46.3%) and hard-hit (44.6%) rates in order to navigate MLB's friendliest park for hitters.

Colorado's better split is against left-handers, too. Their .639 team OPS against them is 18th in baseball -- and higher than the team's .625 mark against righties. At some point, Ezequiel Tovar, Hunter Goodman, and Sean Bouchard figure to break out of their slump.

FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections expect just 5.84 Ks in 5.65 innings from the Washington Nationals' ace tonight. He could sail under this mark if his career ERA of 9.00 in Denver doesn't improve.

To Record a Stolen Base To Record a Stolen Base Trevor Story +375 View more odds in Sportsbook

Stolen bases are the trickiest props in MLB. Let's have some fun.

On the surface, Trevor Story has 5 games with steals in 21 games, which is a 23.8% hit rate. These 21.1% implied odds are fair if just looking at that, but this matchup could work in his favor.

The Chicago White Sox's battery is basically untested at this level. Shane Smith hasn't faced a steal attempt, and backup catcher and projected starter Edgar Quero hasn't had a throw down to second in his short big-league career.

Our projections are siding with the Boston Red Sox's speedster, projecting Story for 0.25 median total stolen bases on Saturday. If correct, that would imply closer to +352 odds for a swipe.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Brent Rooker +110 View more odds in Sportsbook

Though backing teammate Shea Langeliers in today's MLB home run best bets, Brent Rooker is a better bet here to pick on the day's most overrated hurler.

Chad Patrick's 1.76 ERA is a total fib, per his xERA (3.65) and skill-interactive ERA (5.10 SIERA). Patrick has coughed up 1.17 HR/9 to this point, which might honestly be a bit lucky considering his flyball (52.4%) and hard-hit (42.9%) rates allowed. It's beyond intriguing that the Athletics' implied total (4.10) is so high tonight.

Rooker, Langeliers, and the rest of the lineup seems primed for a solid outing, and the former is always a great look in this market. Since the start of 2024, his below-average walk rate (8.9%) has also come with an .884 OPS, .246 ISO, and 38.4% hard-hit rate.

We've got Rooker projected for 2.56 median total bases. Plus money here is extremely attractive -- and a nice hedge in case I've got the wrong bat in the homer market.

