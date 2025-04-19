3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Saturday 4/19/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

These odds are no "steal" because of Brandon Lowe's tendency to get replaced for a platoon option late, but he can still go deep early in today's New York Yankees-Tampa Bay Rays clash.

Early returns for the second baseman in today's split are positive. Lowe's posted a .724 OPS, .164 ISO, 40.5% hard-hit rate, and 33.3% flyball rate in a limited sample of 58 plate appearances (PAs) against right-handed pitching so far. At worst, it's not a prohibitive slump for someone who has mashed righties their whole career.

Carlos Carrasco is certainly a weak one. "Cookie" is starting to crumble as his xERA (5.07) isn't that far off an elevated 5.94 ERA, and he's allowed elevated flyball (49.0%) and hard-hit (45.1%) rates himself. It's a warm day in Tampa even with moderate winds.

FanDuel Research's MLB home run projections expect 0.27 median homers from Lowe in just 4.45 at-bats. We'd place him closer to +323 for a bomb.

Surprisingly, the Athletics have three home-run hitters short of +400 for a dinger tonight. Chad Patrick will do that for you.

The converted reliever is not the Milwaukee Brewers' first choice, but he's a necessary one at present. Patrick has coughed up 1.17 HR/9 to this point, which might honestly be a bit lucky considering his flyball (52.4%) and hard-hit (42.9%) rates allowed. His 1.76 ERA is much worse by both xERA (3.65) and skill-interactive ERA (5.10 SIERA).

You could easily make the argument that Shea Langeliers is the team with no city's second-best power threat against righties at the moment. Behind Tyler Soderstrom, he's second among full-time players in ISO versus righties (.176) with better underlying flyball (39.1%) and hard-hit (39.1%) rates than Brent Rooker.

Langeliers is projected for 0.32 home runs on Saturday, implying closer to +265 odds for a round-tripper if correct.

We're not quite throwing it back to 2023 with the Atlanta Braves' offense yet, but they can take another step in the right direction against Simeon Woods Richardson.

Woods Richardson's "stuff" far outweighs his effectiveness, yet a 4.30 ERA doesn't quite tell the story like a 5.80 xERA does. Woods Richardson's 1.23 HR/9 allowed has come with just an 8.0% HR:FB ratio, demonstrating a great deal of luck so far. The MLB average is 11.2%, and the right-hander's flyball (58.1%) and hard-hit (50.0%) rates allowed are the poorest we've discussed so far. He should be doing much worse at limiting dongs.

Atlanta's lineup has plenty of good-but-not-spectacular options, and I'll still pluck Marcell Ozuna from among them. He's got just 3 homers in 53 PAs against righties this season, but the outfielder's .262 ISO, 41.7% hard-hit rate, and 40.1% flyball rate in the split dating back to the start of 2024 are easily the best in his lineup.

We've got Ozuna projected for 0.27 home runs. The market did get ahead of the Bravos' matchup on Saturday, but there's still a smidge of value behind "The Big Bear".

