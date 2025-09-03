3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Wednesday 9/3/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

We don't always think of Brice Turang for home runs, but he's smacked 10 of 'em (tied for fifth-most in MLB) across the last month. In line for a matchup against Aaron Nola, Turang's +680 home runs odds are hard for me to pass up.

Nola's 6.47 ERA is due to regress in the right direction thanks to a 4.98 xERA and 3.73 xFIP, but the righty has nonetheless been sacrificial to lefties. Through 39 frames, Nola has coughed up a .267 ISO, .554 SLG, 40.5% fly-ball rate, and 2.77 home runs per nine innings to left-handed hitters.

Turang sports a .330 ISO, .670 SLG, 15.5% barrel rate, and 87.3% medium-to-hard hit rate across the past 30 days. He's up to a .702 SLG, 17.6% barrel rate, and 91.2% medium-to-hard hit rate over the last two weeks. Since the All-Star break, he touts a .349 ISO, .660 SLG, and 38.4% fly-ball rate versus right-handed pitchers. With that, I see value in backing Turang to go long at +680 odds.

Zach Neto has produced a .330 ISO, 21.4% barrel rate, 57.1% fly-ball rate, and 90.0% medium-to-hard hit rate across the last 30 days, so it's no surprise he has nine dingers to his name in this stretch.

Can he go long against Ryan Bergert and the Kansas City Royals tonight?

Bergert comes in with a 2.67 ERA but sports worse underlying metrics, including a 4.09 xERA, 4.59 xFIP, and 4.50 SIERA. The righty gives up a 41.8% fly-ball rate and 1.27 home runs per nine innings in same-handed matchups, and he's surrendered two doubles and two home runs through six frames against righties at home.

Neto has managed a .500 SLG versus righties on the road this season. He's hit more home runs at visiting venues (14) than at home (11). At +450 odds, the red-hot Neto is an intriguing bet in the home run market for Wednesday.

Per usual, we could consider targeting a few different guys on the New York Yankees in today's home run prop market. Trent Grisham sticks out the most, and not just because he launched a grand slam on Tuesday that sent Framber Valdez spiraling.

Grisham is hotter than fire, generating a .511 ISO, .787 SLG, 18.8% barrel rate, 50.0% fly-ball rate, and a 96.9% medium-to-hard hit rate across the past two weeks. He's slammed a league-leading eight home runs in this stretch.

His momentum could stay alive in a date with Jason Alexander of the Houston Astros. Alexander enters the night with a 4.61 ERA, 4.72 xERA, and 4.34 xFIP. The righty surrenders a .246 ISO, .517 SLG, 37.9% fly-ball rate, and 1.82 home runs per nine innings to left-handed hitters. At home versus lefties, he yields a massive .688 SLG and 2.31 home runs per nine innings.

On the season, Grisham touts a .265 ISO, .534 SLG, and 47.3% fly-ball rate versus northpaws. He's up to a .308 ISO and 46.4% fly-ball rate in the last month against this handedness.

Which home run props stand out to you today?

