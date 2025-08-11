3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Monday 8/11/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Elly De La Cruz is my favorite dinger pick of the day as he draws a friendly home matchup against Taijuan Walker.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Elly De La Cruz +360 View more odds in Sportsbook

Walker lost his rotation spot earlier this campaign and is generally having a rough season, pitching to a 4.46 SIERA and 17.6% strikeout rate while giving up 1.59 homers per nine. He's made five starts since getting back into the rotation, over the last four of those appearances, Walker owns a 6.88 FIP and 12.6% K rate while permitting 3.05 jacks per nine. Yes, please.

Enter De La Cruz.

For the second straight season, Elly has upped his walk rate and lowered his strikeout rate. He's got a career-best .350 wOBA, and he does his best work against righties, amassing a .382 wOBA and launching 14 of his 19 long balls in the split. At home versus RHP, De La Cruz has mashed his way to a .401 wOBA.

Once Walker is out of the game, De La Cruz will see a Philadelphia Phillies bullpen that has surrendered the sixth-most homers per nine (1.70) over the last 30 days.

Gleyber Torres has just 13 taters on the year, but I like this spot for him today.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Gleyber Torres +480 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Chicago White Sox are starting reliever Elvis Peguero, with lefty Tyler Alexander expected to cover the bulk of the innings. Across two teams this season, Alexander has a 4.10 SIERA, 20.0% K rate and 9.9% swinging-strike rate. A career-low 5.9% homer-to-fly-ball rate has helped him keep the ball in the yard, but that number is bound to rise as he's recorded a 12.2% homer-to-fly-ball rate for his career.

Torres has been good in his first year with the Detroit Tigers, and he's been especially potent with the platoon advantage, hammering lefties to the tune of a .401 wOBA and 45.1% fly-ball rate.

While it's hard to predict exactly how Chicago will deploy their arms in a bullpen-type game, the White Sox are 28th in reliever xFIP (4.56), so Torres should see a few welcoming matchups regardless of how things play out.

The Milwaukee Brewers are on fire, and no one epitomizes their current run better than Andrew Vaughn does.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Andrew Vaughn +360 View more odds in Sportsbook

Since coming to the Brewers, Vaughn is producing at an elite level. Through 98 plate appearances, he's racked up 7 homers, a 44.0% hard-hit rate and .447 wOBA. He had 5 bombs in 193 plate appearances with the White Sox this season.

Overall for 2025, he's got slightly better numbers against lefties -- including a 42.4% fly-ball rate -- and that makes Andrew Heaney a great matchup for him.

Heaney has long been a pitcher with good K upside despite a gopher-ball problem. Well, he's lost that strikeout upside this year, registering a lowly 16.4% K rate, and he's still allowing a lot of fly-balls (41.2% rate) and homers (1.72 per nine).

This is a good spot for Vaughn to keep rolling.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any sport or event taking place on August 11th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which home run props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.