FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Monday 8/11/25

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Garrett Crochet ($11,000)

Garrett Crochet has entered "just play 'em" territory as he tries to track down Tarik Skubal in the AL Cy Young odds. Crochet has a 2.79 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) and 29.1% strikeout rate since July 1st, setting down a minimum of seven batters in four of the five starts. A road date with the revamped Houston Astros isn't ideal, but they're no outlier matchup when ranking just 11th in OPS (.772) and 18th in strikeout rate (23.5%) against southpaws in the past 30 days.

Nathan Eovaldi ($10,500)

Early in the year, the Arizona Diamondbacks were just a non-feasible option for pitchers. After selling off parts at the deadline, the bottom half of Arizona's projected order is pretty soft, and their K rate against righties (23.4%) is much higher. That provides enough hope for Nathan Eovaldi at MLB's friendliest park to pitchers to potentially pivot off Crochet. Eovaldi has recorded a quality start in five of six starts since July 1st and totaled 35-plus FanDuel points (FDP) in all of them.

Will Warren ($8,700)

The "good" version of Will Warren might be back after a turbulent stretch in July. He's surrendered just three earned over his last 21.2 innings, striking out 16 batters in this time. For this salary, the Minnesota Twins' 3.87-run implied team total is pretty low as their big bats are injured and/or have been traded. Even in pristine matchups, I just don't trust Bailey Falter ($7,400) or Miles Mikolas ($7,100)'s current form to go much deeper in the bargain bin than the New York Yankees' righty, who has flashed a ton of whiff upside (26.1% K).

Stacks to Target

St. Louis Cardinals

Players to Target: Willson Contreras ($3,000), Alec Burleson ($2,900), Masyn Winn ($2,800), and Nolan Gorman ($2,700)

Until the Colorado Rockies get an adult pitching staff, we'll just have to keep going here in DFS. Colorado has surrendered 100 runs in nine August tilts, and Anthony Molina (9.09 xERA) is pretty easily the worst arm in the rotation. Molina has coughed up 5.27 HR/9 across his small sample (13.1 IP). Amazingly, the St. Louis Cardinals' value salaries fit like a glove with an ace. If we're hunting for bombs, Willson Contreras and Alec Burleson are tied for the team lead against righties in the past month (3).

Athletics

Players to Target: Nick Kurtz ($4,200), Shea Langeliers ($3,300), Tyler Soderstrom ($3,100), and JJ Bleday ($2,600)

Ryan Pepiot isn't a bad hurler overall, but his struggles with flyballs (42.2% rate) and barrels (9.8% rate) could produce trouble at the Athletics' homer-friendly venue tonight. The A's are just scorching at the dish right now, too. Shea Langeliers has four homers in his last seven games, and Nick Kurtz and JJ Bleday are also rocking an OPS of 1.200 or better against righties in the past month.

Kansas City Royals

Players to Target: Bobby Witt Jr. ($4,100), Vinnie Pasquantino ($3,100), Maikel Garcia ($3,100), and Salvador Perez ($3,000)

Against all odds, Cade Cavalli shut down those scorching Athletics in his first start of the season last week. I'm just not optimistic it sticks, per a 4.07 xFIP and 1.11 HR/9 allowed in Triple-A this year. The Washington Nationals' bullpen also has a bottom-12 xFIP (4.04) and HR/9 (1.11) over the past 30 days. The Kansas City Royals have made major strides in this split from earlier in the year, per MLB's ninth-best OPS against righties in the past month (.758).

