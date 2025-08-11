7 Biggest Fantasy Football Takeaways From NFL Preseason Week 1

If you've played fantasy football long enough, you know what while preseason performance may not matter, preseason usage does.

Now that every team has played at least one game, we've actually got some data to work with. What did we learn in those openers, and what does it mean for this fall?

Let's dig into the biggest takeaways and discuss what it all means.

Preseason Week 1 Winners and Losers

RJ Harvey Has the Lead in the Broncos' RB Battle

The Denver Broncos' backfield is one of the most important position battles of training camp, given how good the offensive line is and that offense can be. As things stand, RJ Harvey is in pole position to be the lead back.

Harvey played 67% of the team's first-team snaps, besting J.K. Dobbins, who played the other third. Dobbins controlled the late downs while Harvey was the main cog on early downs.

That does present some concern that Harvey won't get passing-down reps, which are huge for fantasy. But that early-down work matters quite a bit on this team, and Harvey was the guy there.

Harvey is the RB21 at 55 overall in FantasyPros' half-PPR average draft position (ADP) data. That will rise, but that rise is justified. I'd be looking to buy in on Harvey while we can still get him in the fourth round or later.

Marvin Mims' Role Seems to Have Expanded

Even when Marvin Mims' targets shot up last year, he still wasn't playing a full allotment of snaps. His max snap rate during the regular season was 46.9%. This preseason was very different.

Mims played 16 of 19 snaps with the first-team offense, according to PFF's Nate Jahnke. He earned just one target, but earning targets while on the field wasn't an issue for Mims, even as his role expanded down the stretch. It was getting on the field at all.

Mims had a pair of 100-yard games even on his limited volume. He's unlikely to be someone who earns 7 to 10 targets each game -- that's more of Courtland Sutton's role -- but Mims has explosion and gets some work as a rusher, as well. That's worth a late-round dart throw with MIms currently 154th overall in FantasyPros' ADP.

Travis Etienne Is (Maybe?) Still the Jaguars' Lead Back

Only one running back got time with the Jacksonville Jaguars' first-team offense. That was Travis Etienne, playing well ahead of Tank Bigsby and rookie Bhayshul Tuten.

Etienne had only two carries, but he ran seven routes in this span, and pass-catching is one of the key appeals in his profile. We saw Liam Coen's Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense feast on screens last year, and Etienne's the guy who best serves that role.

It's worth noting, though, that this usage was a deviation from training camp. Sports Illustrated's John Shipley noted after the game that Bigsby had been working plenty with the starters in training camp, so this big snap rate for Etienne may not be sticky. It is noteworthy, though.

Because Etienne has traditionally struggled so much near the goal line, his ceiling is capped. But as the RB33 right now, he's worth targeting until the cost creeps up more.

Travis Hunter Should Have an Immediate Role on Offense

Speaking of the Jags, their prized rookie skewed heavily toward offense when the first-team units were out there.

Hunter played 11 of 12 offensive snaps with the first team, according to Jahnke, leaving the field only when they utilized just two receivers.

Coen had already said that Hunter could play around 80% of the offensive snaps during the regular season, so this wasn't a huge surprise, but it was nice confirmation that he's going to be heavily involved there, even as his defensive reps increase.

Hunter's the WR30 at 71 overall as things stand. He'll have to compete with Brian Thomas Jr. for targets, which his no small task. But it's easier to feel comfortable with Hunter at that cost now that we know he'll be in the mix.

Chase Brown Could Be a Second-Round Steal

Across the second half of last year, Chase Brown rarely left the field, playing an average of 85.4% of the Cincinnati Bengals snaps across his final 8 games. It looks like 2025 will be more of the same.

Brown played 12 of 16 snaps alongside Joe Burrow, according to Adam Levitan of Establish the Run. Samaje Perine was the only other back to play with the first-teamers.

That makes it seem like Brown will maintain the role that saw him earn 91-plus yards from scrimmage in each of his final 8 games, averaging 116.3 in that span. He also handled 41.2% of the team's red-zone carries or targets in that stretch while averaging 5.5 targets per game. That's a first-round pick if he gets it in an offense this good. Brown's an elite target at the back end of the second round.

Breece Hall's Snap Rate With the Jets Could Decline

Ever since Aaron Glenn took over as the New York Jets' head coach, he has said he wants to use all three of his team's running backs. He was true to his work in the preseason opener.

Breece Hall played 5 of 10 snaps with the first team, according to Jahnke. Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis both worked in, as well.

That's tough for a back going 32nd overall, given the Jets are unlikely to be a team that lights up the scoreboard. Hall's ADP should likely decline.

I wouldn't completely jump ship just yet, though.

Hall didn't play any snaps after the first-team offense left while Allen and Davis both did. Davis also sustained a mild ankle injury late, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Hall has proven to be a difference-making running back, his offensive line is littered with nasty run-blockers, and Justin Fields' rushing ability should help open up some lanes. If Hall starts to slip into the fourth round or later, he may wind up being viable again despite the downgrade he receives here.

Tyjae Spears' Ankle Injury Could Lead to Plentiful Tony Pollard Early

Tyjae Spears suffered a high-ankle sprain in the opener. While he could be back in time for Week 1, those injuries can sap explosion from running backs, opening up the potential for Tony Pollard to play a lot early on.

Pollard already played every snap of the opening drive, according to Jahnke, and a good chunk of the second drive before Spears' injury. He may have seen his stock rise even without a Spears injury.

In games where Spears was out or didn't play at least a quarter of the snaps last year, Pollard averaged 102.5 yards from scrimmage per game, playing 80% of the snaps in 4 of 6 games. That production came while playing alongside Will Levis and Mason Rudolph, and the quarterback room is much prettier now that Cameron Ward is in town.

The Tennessee Titans' offensive line has two new starters in Dan Moore and Kevin Zeitler, and center Lloyd Cushenberry is expected to return to practice this week as he recovers from a torn Achilles. They have the potential to be a decent unit with an offense that should be much more efficient, boosting Pollard even more. We don't want to go nuts on Pollard, given Spears will be back, but Pollard's likely a quality target as the 69th overall pick.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL futures stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.