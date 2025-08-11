3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Monday 8/11/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Cristian Javier is set to make his first start for the Houston Astros since May 21st, 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The righty posted a 5.14 ERA and allowed 15 walks in 14 IP across five rehab starts. Add in a near 15-month long absence from the big leagues and a date with the daunting Boston Red Sox, and Javier looks primed for a meh first game back.

Jarren Duran is a candidate to do some damage. He holds a 13.2% barrel rate, .303 ISO, and .605 SLG across the past 30 days. For the season, the left-hander has belted righties with a .294 BA, .519 SLG, and a 38.3% fly-ball rate.

In 2024, Javier coughed up a .306 BA and 1.76 home runs per nine innings on just a 13.5% strikeout rate to left-handed hitters.

Duran, meanwhile, has mustered 15 RBIs across his last 16 games. The former leadoff hitter has been mostly batting from the third spot as of late, making him an even stronger candidate to drive in a run tonight.

The Chicago White Sox look alive for the first time in years and have been one of the best offenses in baseball since the All-Star break. Rookie Colson Montgomery is the main person to thank for this.

Montgomery sports an 18.2% barrel rate, .361 ISO, and 54.5% fly-ball rate across the last 30 days. He's slammed nine home runs and 23 RBIs in this 23-game span.

Since being promoted to the big leagues in early July, Montgomery has recorded at least one RBI in 15 out of 29 games started. Add in the platoon advantage in tonight's matchup against Chris Paddack, and I see value in Montgomery's RBI prop at +185 odds.

Paddack enters with a 4.91 ERA, 4.72 xERA, 4.54 xFIP, and just a 17.3% strikeout rate. The RHP coughs up a .205 ISO, 48.2% fly-ball rate, and 1.75 home runs per nine innings to lefties. He also strikes out (15.8%) and walks (5.4%) this handedness at low rates.

The left-handed Montgomery has gone 20-for-72 at the plate (.278) with three doubles, one triple, five home runs, and 20 RBIs against right-handed hurlers this season. Batting fifth for the White Sox, Montgomery is in line to knock in a run on Monday.

Ryne Nelson has posted eight strikeouts in back-to-back starts and seems to be meeting up with the so-so Texas Rangers offense at the perfect time.

For the season, Nelson touts a 3.20 ERA and 21.8% strikeout rate, and he made 10 relief appearances before being converted to a full-time starter. He shows a magnificent 2.08 ERA and 23.0% strikeout rate across his last 10 starts. His K rate is up to 24.3% in his last eight starts, and he surpassed 4.5 Ks in five of those outings.

The Rangers' active roster enters with bleh marks against righties, including a .305 wOBA (28th), .397 SLG (26th), 95 wRC+ (27th), and 21.7% strikeout rate (10th-highest). Texas struggles with the league's fourth-highest strikeout rate (25.4%) across the past 30 days.

Nelson threw a season-high 92 pitches two starts ago before tossing 100 pitches his last time out. Not only is he pitching long outings, but he's doing so while blowing batters away and limiting runs.

Ryne Nelson 6+ Strikeouts (+200) might be my favorite line for this game.

