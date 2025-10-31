Suns vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 31

Suns vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Friday, October 31, 2025

Friday, October 31, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Phoenix Suns (1-4) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (2-2) on Friday, October 31, 2025 at PHX Arena as just 3-point favorites. The game airs at 10 p.m. ET on KJZZ, Jazz+, AZFamily, and Suns+. The matchup's over/under is set at 237.5.

Suns vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -3 237.5 -152 +128

Suns vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (69.3%)

Suns vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Suns compiled a 30-50-2 ATS record last year.

The Jazz had an ATS record of 37-38 as underdogs of 3 points or more last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 43 times in Suns games.

In 82 Jazz games last season, 47 of them hit the over.

When playing at home last season, Phoenix had a worse record against the spread (14-25-2) compared to its ATS record in away games (16-25-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Utah had a lower winning percentage at home (.463, 19-21-1 record) than away (.488, 20-21-0).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker is averaging 29.2 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds.

Grayson Allen averages 16.8 points, 3 boards and 5.2 assists, shooting 41.5% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game (ninth in league).

Royce O'Neale's numbers on the season are 13 points, 5.8 boards and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 41.3% from downtown, with an average of 3.8 made treys (sixth in league).

Collin Gillespie is averaging 11 points, 3.6 boards and 5.6 assists.

Mark Williams is averaging 13.3 points, 0.3 assists and 10 rebounds.

Jazz Leaders

Keyonte George collected 16.8 points, 5.6 assists and 3.8 boards last season.

Walker Kessler's numbers last season were 11.1 points, 12.2 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 66.3% from the floor.

Isaiah Collier put up 8.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kyle Filipowski's numbers last season were 9.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 50.2% from the floor and 35% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Lauri Markkanen recorded 19 points, 5.9 boards and 1.5 assists, shooting 42.3% from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made treys per contest.

