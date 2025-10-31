FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Capitals vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 31

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Capitals vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 31

In NHL action on Friday, the Washington Capitals play the New York Islanders.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Capitals vs Islanders Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (6-4) vs. New York Islanders (4-5-1)
  • Date: Friday, October 31, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Capitals vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-225)Islanders (+184)5.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Capitals win (70.8%)

Capitals vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Islanders are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Capitals. The Islanders are -140 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +114.

Capitals vs Islanders Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Capitals-Islanders on Oct. 31, with the over being -142 and the under +116.

Capitals vs Islanders Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Islanders, Washington is the favorite at -225, and New York is +184 playing on the road.

