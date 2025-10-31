NHL
Capitals vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 31
In NHL action on Friday, the Washington Capitals play the New York Islanders.
Capitals vs Islanders Game Info
- Washington Capitals (6-4) vs. New York Islanders (4-5-1)
- Date: Friday, October 31, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: NHL Network
Capitals vs Islanders Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-225)
|Islanders (+184)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Capitals win (70.8%)
Capitals vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Islanders are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Capitals. The Islanders are -140 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +114.
Capitals vs Islanders Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Capitals-Islanders on Oct. 31, with the over being -142 and the under +116.
Capitals vs Islanders Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Islanders, Washington is the favorite at -225, and New York is +184 playing on the road.