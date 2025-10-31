Capitals vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 31

In NHL action on Friday, the Washington Capitals play the New York Islanders.

Capitals vs Islanders Game Info

Washington Capitals (6-4) vs. New York Islanders (4-5-1)

Date: Friday, October 31, 2025

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Coverage: NHL Network

Capitals vs Islanders Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-225) Islanders (+184) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (70.8%)

Capitals vs Islanders Puck Line

The Islanders are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Capitals. The Islanders are -140 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +114.

Capitals vs Islanders Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Capitals-Islanders on Oct. 31, with the over being -142 and the under +116.

Capitals vs Islanders Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Islanders, Washington is the favorite at -225, and New York is +184 playing on the road.

