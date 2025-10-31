Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 31

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Game Info

The Denver Nuggets (3-1) are 4.5-point favorites as they try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (3-2) on Friday, October 31, 2025 at Moda Center. The contest airs at 10 p.m. ET on KUNP, ALT, and KTVD. The matchup has an over/under of 238.5 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -4.5 238.5 -186 +156

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (58.8%)

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets put together a 38-43-1 ATS record last year.

The Trail Blazers had an ATS record of 29-23-1 as underdogs of 4.5 points or greater last year.

Nuggets games hit the over 49 out of 82 times last season.

There were 40 Trail Blazers games (out of 82) that went over the total last season.

Denver had a worse record against the spread at home (18-23-0) than it did in road games (20-20-1) last season.

Portland's winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .585 (24-17-0). Away, it was .537 (22-18-1).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic put up 29.6 points last year, plus 12.7 rebounds and 10.2 assists.

Last season, Jamal Murray recorded an average of 21.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6 assists per game.

Christian Braun's numbers last season were 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He drained 58% of his shots from the field (eighth in league) and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 treys.

Jonas Valanciunas posted 10.4 points, 7.7 boards and 2 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Cameron Johnson's stats last season included 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He drained 47.5% of his shots from the field and 39% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 triples.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Jrue Holiday averages 19.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.8 assists. He is also draining 51.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per contest.

Deni Avdija's numbers on the season are 22.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. He is draining 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 triples.

The Trail Blazers are getting 21.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Jerami Grant.

Donovan Clingan averages 10.4 points, 9 boards and 2.4 assists. He is sinking 57.1% of his shots from the field.

Toumani Camara's numbers on the season are 11 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 39.2% of his shots from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 treys.

