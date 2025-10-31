Bulls vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 31

Bulls vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, October 31, 2025

Friday, October 31, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and MSG

The Chicago Bulls (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they host the New York Knicks (2-2) on Friday, October 31, 2025 at United Center as 3.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on CHSN and MSG. The matchup's point total is set at 235.5.

Bulls vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -3.5 235.5 -172 +144

Bulls vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (55.8%)

Bulls vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks covered 40 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 3.5 points or greater, the Bulls went 24-23-2 last year.

A total of 43 Knicks games last season went over the point total.

There were 44 Bulls games (out of 82) that hit the over last season.

Against the spread last season, New York performed better at home, covering 21 times in 41 home games, and 19 times in 41 road games.

Last season, Chicago was 21-19-1 at home against the spread (.512 winning percentage). On the road, it was 22-17-2 ATS (.537).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers last season were 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He also drained 52.6% of his shots from the field and 42% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 triples.

Last season, Josh Hart recorded an average of 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

Jalen Brunson recorded 26 points, 2.9 boards and 7.3 assists. He sank 48.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per game.

Mikal Bridges collected 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

OG Anunoby collected 18 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, plus 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.9 blocks.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic averaged 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists last year, shooting 53% from the field and 40.2% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Josh Giddey put up 14.6 points, 7.2 assists and 8.1 boards.

Coby White put up 20.4 points last season, plus 4.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Matas Buzelis collected 8.6 points, 3.5 boards and 1 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Kevin Huerter collected 9.9 points, 3 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 42.5% from the floor and 33.8% from downtown, with 1.9 made treys per game.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.